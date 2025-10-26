WEATHER GURU | Weathering a Covid storm in a tough economy

Before March 2020, most had never heard of the Covid-19 virus, let alone imagined that something so small and unseen could affect so many of our lives so permanently.
The human tragedy was devastating, and the economic tragedy has left a lasting scar.
Few SMEs were prepared for such an assault on their livelihood.
Besides, there was no warning and even if there was, there was nothing they could do that would soften the blow.
Even with long-term warning, the smaller these firms were, the more difficult it would have been to mitigate such an anomaly.
This is most relevant with small and micro-businesses, which mostly survive day-to-day.
Those that survived did it through luck, sheer determination and resilience.
Though most survived the first few weeks of the lockdown, as it persisted more SMEs started to crumble.
As with any disaster, there are firms which will thrive, but during Covid-19 those success stories were rare.
Business owners used their life savings to try to keep their heads above water and ride out the storm.
Those SMEs which made it through the storm battled to fully recover to pre-Covid levels.
This past week the media has been abuzz with dire warnings about climate extremes in the future.
The independent Climate Change Committee (CCC) warned that we should be prepared for more weather extremes if global warming levels reach 2°C above pre-industrial levels by 2050.
We are well on the way to those levels.
For SA, the increase in frequency and severity of extreme weather events pose a risk to the country’s financial stability and inflation if not mitigated.
This is according to Reserve Bank deputy governor Fundi Tshazibana, where, in a recent speech, he warned that with the country’s excessive cost of capital and a stagnant economy, the country was vulnerable to the shocks from these events.
To ramp up early warning effectiveness, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) recently participated in the #G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Meeting in Somerset West, in a panel discussion themed “Solidarity and Resilience: Advancing DRR [Disaster Risk Reduction] in International Collaboration and Solidarity for Early Warning Systems”.
At about the same time, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, in collaboration with the Eastern Cape department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) and Nelson Mandela University (NMU), commemorated the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction with a seminar held at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on October 16.
These are fantastic and vital endeavours to devise methods and procedures of warning the public in the short and medium term.
WEATHER GURU | Weathering a Covid storm in a tough economy
Image: SUPPLIED
I, however, had to smile as at about the same time there were posts on social media about the flooding at 17th Avenue in Walmer.
This occurred when only 15mm of rain fell in one hour.
To put that in perspective statistically, the event amounted to less than a one in two-year event.
In other words, it should occur at least once every two years.
If such a trivial rainfall event can cause disruption, what will happen if we have a one in 20- or 50-year event.
Damage to property and loss of life is a given in any disaster, but the damage to the economy and survival of especially small business can be long-lasting and difficult to recover from.
A 1968 or 1981 flood will cause damage to infrastructure which will take years to fully repair at immense cost.
However, what will the effects be on the local economy in the short, medium and long term?
It is the SMEs and micro businesses concerns that will be the hardest hit, as in the case with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Considering that these concerns are essential for sustainable economic development, authorities must make a concerted effort to mitigate the effects of severe weather events.
History gives us a clear picture of all the vulnerable areas of our metropolitan area.
These include areas which are vulnerable to infrastructural damage as well as areas which will influence the wellbeing of the city’s labour force.
In other words, we know where the problem areas are, but do we have a plan of action to remedy the situation? I don’t see any at this stage.
Warnings, especially short-term, are essential to mitigate immediate dangers, but without remedial actions in the medium and long term, they are meaningless.
Investigations after the fact are just as meaningless if we know where the problems lie and we just choose to not do anything about them.
This week in history:
1953: East London experienced destructive floods
Dam Levels
60.47%, slightly down from previous weeks 61.47%
Impofu slightly down to 47.33%
Weather Safety Tips:
Summer is almost here, and we should adhere to the simple lightning safety rules. Do not stand under trees or in bus shelters. Stay in your car if caught in a storm. It might get damaged, but you will be safe.
Now on Facebook, Instagram, and X: @WeatherGuruEC
