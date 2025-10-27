Dipping into school nutrition money to live high life beyond disgraceful
How much more will we take of the sickening daily diet of corruption and greed coming to the fore before we say enough?
Besides the disturbing revelations coming out of the Madlanga commission linking political leaders and top cops to criminal networks, the insatiable greed also appears to be taking hold in our schools...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.