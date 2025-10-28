Shack fire deaths are preventable tragedies
Three lives gone in minutes. Another tragedy in Nelson Mandela Bay where the poorest continue to live in squalor to ensure they have a roof over their heads.
“I told her I am going to see her in the morning ... That was the last time I saw my daughter alive.”..
