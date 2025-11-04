Opinion

LETTER | ANC should heed Oliver Tambo’s words in path to renewal

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor

Late ANC presidents Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo have been immortalised in statues that lend the appearance of normality, as if all is well. It's not.
Late ANC presidents Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo (Reuters)

Almost 35 years ago, in Decem­ber 1990, then ANC pres­id­ent Oliver Tambo, when hand­ing over the lead­er­ship of the ANC after lead­ing its external mis­sion for 30 years, said: “I devotedly watched over the organ­isa­tion all these years. I now hand it over to you big­ger, stronger and intact.

“Guard your pre­cious move­ment. As in the past, our com­rades should be the first to rally to the defence of the people and the last to seek rewards.”

Tambo’s words are worth reflect­ing on today to raise import­ant ques­tions about the chal­lenges facing the ANC.

Have ANC lead­ers and mem­bers devotedly watched over and guarded their pre­cious organ­isa­tion?

Have ANC lead­ers and mem­bers ral­lied to the defence of the people and lastly sought rewards?

The ANC of today is riven with destruct­ive fac­tion­al­ism, region­al­ism, cli­en­tel­ism, elit­ism, dem­agoguery, arrog­ance, char­ac­ter assas­sin­a­tions, cor­rup­tion, pur­ging, isol­a­tion of thinkers, obses­sion of divi­sions as a staple diet, and hatred among each other.

These tend­en­cies con­tinue to erode the ANC’s val­ues and prin­ciples.

They cripple the ANC’s abil­ity to carry out its his­tor­ical mis­sion of cre­at­ing a bet­ter life for all.

These are the reas­ons that led to a loss of trust by the people and mostly the elect­or­ate, the latest being the 2024 elec­tions.

As the local gov­ern­ment elec­tions loom, the ANC is still look­ing for answers.

The ANC can only regain its lost pos­i­tion if it defends and main­tains the cul­ture of fear­less dis­cus­sions within the move­ment and soci­ety.

Unity is not con­form­ity and uni­form­ity. Unity is also about guar­an­tee­ing demo­cratic dis­sent and cre­at­ing pos­sib­il­it­ies for minor­ity voices to become new major­it­ies.

Major­ity views are not main­tained through ter­ror­ising into silence those who hold minor­ity views.

As we march towards the LGE 2026, the ANC needs to focus on dis­mant­ling the fac­tion­al­ism and mostly the polit­ics of hatred among mem­bers who are on the same cam­paign path for vic­tory.

Under the influ­ence of fac­tion­al­ism, we isol­ate the best and limit ourselves to choos­ing between the bad and very bad choices to lead.

If the ANC is ser­i­ous about the renewal project, it needs to heed former pres­id­ent Thabo Mbeki’s call for improved mem­ber­ship.

The ANC, to recon­nect with the masses, needs self­less, caring and high-qual­ity mem­bers and lead­ers, not the stooges of self-interest and not the queens and kings of fac­tions.

  • Viwe Sid­ali, ANC Mzwanele Faz­zie branch, Dr WB Rubusana region.

The Herald

