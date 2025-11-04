LETTER | ANC should heed Oliver Tambo’s words in path to renewal

Almost 35 years ago, in December 1990, then ANC president Oliver Tambo, when handing over the leadership of the ANC after leading its external mission for 30 years, said: “I devotedly watched over the organisation all these years. I now hand it over to you bigger, stronger and intact.
“Guard your precious movement. As in the past, our comrades should be the first to rally to the defence of the people and the last to seek rewards.”
Tambo’s words are worth reflecting on today to raise important questions about the challenges facing the ANC.
Have ANC leaders and members devotedly watched over and guarded their precious organisation?
Have ANC leaders and members rallied to the defence of the people and lastly sought rewards?
The ANC of today is riven with destructive factionalism, regionalism, clientelism, elitism, demagoguery, arrogance, character assassinations, corruption, purging, isolation of thinkers, obsession of divisions as a staple diet, and hatred among each other.
These tendencies continue to erode the ANC’s values and principles.
They cripple the ANC’s ability to carry out its historical mission of creating a better life for all.
These are the reasons that led to a loss of trust by the people and mostly the electorate, the latest being the 2024 elections.
As the local government elections loom, the ANC is still looking for answers.
The ANC can only regain its lost position if it defends and maintains the culture of fearless discussions within the movement and society.
Unity is not conformity and uniformity. Unity is also about guaranteeing democratic dissent and creating possibilities for minority voices to become new majorities.
Majority views are not maintained through terrorising into silence those who hold minority views.
As we march towards the LGE 2026, the ANC needs to focus on dismantling the factionalism and mostly the politics of hatred among members who are on the same campaign path for victory.
Under the influence of factionalism, we isolate the best and limit ourselves to choosing between the bad and very bad choices to lead.
If the ANC is serious about the renewal project, it needs to heed former president Thabo Mbeki’s call for improved membership.
The ANC, to reconnect with the masses, needs selfless, caring and high-quality members and leaders, not the stooges of self-interest and not the queens and kings of factions.
- Viwe Sidali, ANC Mzwanele Fazzie branch, Dr WB Rubusana region.
The Herald
