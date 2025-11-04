Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chaos erupted on Kragga Kamma Road when GroGro residents clashed with police over the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s failure to deliver electricity

Why does it take mass protest action, coupled with the destruc­tion of prop­erty, to get a response from the ANC/EFF coali­tion gov­ern­ment?

Let’s look at the recent protest by the GroGro com­munity.

They made every effort to arrange meet­ings with the mayor and speaker, but their repeated requests for feed­back went unanswered.

Des­pite these efforts and even schedul­ing a meet­ing at City Hall, only the ward coun­cil­lor and rep­res­ent­at­ives from GroGro were present, no-one else arrived.

This lack of com­mu­nic­a­tion dir­ectly led to protest action that caused pre­vent­able dam­age, loss of income, and wasted resources from the police and secur­ity ser­vices.

The ANC/EFF coali­tion gov­ern­ment should not be this dif­fi­cult to access.

This lack of feed­back extends bey­ond GroGro and is com­mon across the city.

Within Ward 40, the muni­cip­al­ity has no con­tracts in place to sup­ply water to areas without retic­u­la­tion.

Com­munit­ies such as the St Albans informal set­tle­ment and Platkeps go days without water, as the muni­cip­al­ity’s lim­ited water trucks can­not meet demand.

My appeals to the mayor and city man­ager remain unanswered and no clar­ity has been com­mu­nic­ated.

Must every com­munity resort to protest and dam­age to prop­erty just to be heard?

This sets a dan­ger­ous pre­ced­ent and teaches chil­dren that viol­ence and destruc­tion are the only ways to get atten­tion.

Where will this even­tu­ally lead? Worse still, these same com­munit­ies are vis­ited with free T-shirts, food par­cels and a host of prom­ises before every elec­tion, only to be ignored again for the next four or five years.

It should never be this hard to get a response from those who make decisions.

If even a ward coun­cil­lor can­not get answers, what hope do ordin­ary res­id­ents have?

Gov­ern­ing is not com­plic­ated.

The DA does it very well where it gov­erns and can do so here too when given the chance.

Jason Grob­be­laar

The Herald