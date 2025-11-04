Proteas women etch names into SA sporting folklore

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BRAVE EFFORTS: Dejected SA players after losing to India in the Women's World Cup cricket final in Navi Mumbai on November 2

Inspirational Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt and her brave band of warriors etched their names into SA sporting folklore, even though they stumbled at the final hurdle against India.

Despite not being able to return home with the glittering World Cup trophy, the Proteas captured the hearts of SA sports fans with their magnificent run to the final.

It was the first time SA featured in the final, while India previously played in the title decider in 2005 and 2017 when they finished as the runners-up to Australia and England.

Though the Proteas men are the reigning ICC Test world champions, a World Cup title has remained elusive for them as well, despite coming frustratingly close on several occasions.

The failure of the women to get their hands on the big prize was a galling experience for all cricket lovers.

SA lost their first ODI World Cup final appearance to host nation India by 52 runs, an outcome that set off joyous scenes for the home fans at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

As Wolvaardt did in the T20 World Cup final at Newlands two years ago, when she held the innings together with a half-century, SA’s premier batter again rose to the occasion with a magnificent 101.

Unfortunately, none of her teammates was able to lend decent enough support.

The Proteas will have many regrets, including Anneke Bosch’s two dropped catches, one of which was extremely costly.

There were also a number of soft dismissals in their innings and the inability of anyone to stay with their captain when it mattered.

The Proteas’ superb win in their semifinal against England was a match that set the scene for their appearance in the final.

Run-machine Wolvaardt led from the front with a magnificent 169 and Marizanne Kapp took 5/20 to go with her knock of 42 as SA powered their way to a morale-boosting 125-run win.

Wolvaardt’s heroines deserved to be feted when they arrive home despite failing to get over the line.

If SA continue this upward curve, their World Cup drought is bound to end sooner rather than later.

The Herald