There is much talk about ubuntu in our country but the opposite is more evident.
We are savages who murder at will, monsters who rape and have no regard for life, yet capital punishment is not considered by this government, some of which are in cahoots with criminals.
Yet these people are treated with such judicial respect.
I like Botswana — you kill and the state kills you in turn.
No so-called life sentence that in this country, after 10 years, these despicable monsters get parole and then kill again when released.
Two young NMU women brutally stabbed, with one dying at their digs in Summerstrand.
It’s as galling as the young footballer killed by other young men.
What have we done to be subjected to this endless lawlessness, kids killing each other, let alone hardened adult criminals and partners or spouses killing each other.
It’s like there is no end, it’s Armageddon itself.
- PT Kondile
The Herald
