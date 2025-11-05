Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There is no end in sight to this relent­less wave of crime, writes Pat Kondile.

There is much talk about ubuntu in our coun­try but the oppos­ite is more evid­ent.

We are sav­ages who murder at will, mon­sters who rape and have no regard for life, yet cap­ital pun­ish­ment is not con­sidered by this gov­ern­ment, some of which are in cahoots with crim­in­als.

Yet these people are treated with such judi­cial respect.

I like Bot­swana — you kill and the state kills you in turn.

No so-called life sen­tence that in this coun­try, after 10 years, these despic­able mon­sters get parole and then kill again when released.

Two young NMU women bru­tally stabbed, with one dying at their digs in Sum­mer­strand.

It’s as galling as the young foot­baller killed by other young men.

What have we done to be sub­jec­ted to this end­less law­less­ness, kids killing each other, let alone hardened adult crim­in­als and part­ners or spouses killing each other.

It’s like there is no end, it’s Armaged­don itself.

PT Kondile

The Herald