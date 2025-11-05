Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As a res­id­ent of Gqe­berha, I remem­ber dur­ing the time I was com­plet­ing my degree at NMU in 2008, the main pub­lic lib­rary in Cent­ral was closed and it is still closed in 2025. Why?

We have a high level of illit­er­acy in our chil­dren, while lib­rar­ies are closed for years.

Uni­versity stu­dents, col­lege stu­dents and high school pupils as well as research­ers need to use the lib­rary.

Let our main lib­rary be opened because we want to use it.

Vusie, Gqe­berha

The Herald