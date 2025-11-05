Opinion

LETTER | Open Gqeberha’s main lib­rary

The Queen Victoria statue in front of the Main Library in Govan Mbeki Avenue
The Public Library in Govan Mbeki Avenue (EUGENE COETZEE)

As a res­id­ent of Gqe­berha, I remem­ber dur­ing the time I was com­plet­ing my degree at NMU in 2008, the main pub­lic lib­rary in Cent­ral was closed and it is still closed in 2025. Why?

We have a high level of illit­er­acy in our chil­dren, while lib­rar­ies are closed for years.

Uni­versity stu­dents, col­lege stu­dents and high school pupils as well as research­ers need to use the lib­rary.

Let our main lib­rary be opened because we want to use it.

  • Vusie, Gqe­berha

The Herald

