As a resident of Gqeberha, I remember during the time I was completing my degree at NMU in 2008, the main public library in Central was closed and it is still closed in 2025. Why?
We have a high level of illiteracy in our children, while libraries are closed for years.
University students, college students and high school pupils as well as researchers need to use the library.
Let our main library be opened because we want to use it.
- Vusie, Gqeberha
