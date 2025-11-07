Vigilance and proper maintenance needed to safeguard our beautiful beaches

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brighton Beach has finally been declared safe for use after repairs at the Fishwater Flats wastewater treatment works. File image

After 10 months of being off limits to the public, Brighton Beach has finally been reopened.

High E. coli levels in the water, the result of sewage spills, vandalism and neglect, had forced the municipality to close the beach — adjacent to the N2 as one enters Gqeberha from the east — for nearly a year.

Sewage discharged from the nearby Fishwater Flats wastewater treatment works had turned the popular swimming spot into a health hazard.

The wastewater treatment facility was nearly incapacitated in 2024 when vandals broke into it, stealing cables and damaging critical infrastructure.

According to Bay wastewater treatment director Anderson Mancotywa, vandals began targeting the facility as far back as 2022.

Now, after repairs to the tune of R10m, the plant — responsible for treating about 64% of the municipality’s wastewater — is at an operational capacity of 85%, up from 10%.

Some of the work done includes refurbishment and reinstatement of the motor control centre, the installation of new LED floodlights, restoration of communication systems, the rehabilitation of sludge and pumping systems, and the refurbishment of the main substation and 22kV switchgear.

The much-needed repairs have been carried out just in time for the summer season.

A clean, safe and accessible beachfront is not a luxury; it’s a basic right for all Bay citizens, a vital driver of tourism and recreation.

Beautiful beaches are a part of our metro’s identity.

It is vital that all beaches across the metro — irrespective of where they are located — are maintained to a standard worthy of Blue Flag status.

To ensure that Brighton Beach remains open to the public, consistent maintenance, environmental monitoring and community ownership are essential.

Without vigilance — by officials and members of the community — the same problems that forced its closure could easily reoccur.

We implore the metro’s leadership to ensure that repairs to sewage systems, stormwater drains and beach facilities are not temporary fixes but part of a long-term coastal management plan.

