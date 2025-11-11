Time for EP rugby to emerge from shadows

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EP's new scrum coach Matt Proudfoot is welcomed by the union's general manager Mzi Mpofu at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday

The arrival of internationally acclaimed scrum coach Matt Proudfoot has sparked a new wave of speculation that 2026 could be the year EP rugby finally emerges from the shadows.

Proudfoot has joined forces with EP head coach Allister Coetzee, and supporters are hoping their partnership proves to be the union’s dream ticket to Currie Cup Premier Division promotion.

Though blessed with an abundance of talent at schoolboy level, EP has been stuck in the doldrums and labelled a sleeping giant for its lack of success.

In their quest for promotion, EP have signed 13 new players, and there could be more in the pipeline.

Proudfoot says his focus is on turning the Elephants’ forward pack into a stampeding powerhouse when the SA Cup tournament kicks off in March.

To achieve their dream of regaining a seat at the top table of SA rugby, the Elephants must gain a top four finish in the SA Cup to win promotion.

It will not be easy because EP will be up against all SA’s non-franchise teams, including the Cheetahs, Pumas, Griquas and a revamped and ambitious Boland Cavaliers outfit.

Coetzee and Proudfoot have been together at international level before with the Springboks and Namibia at the Test level and are known to enjoy a good working relationship.

Proudfoot was a member of Rassie Erasmus’ successful 2019 World Cup coaching staff and also worked under Eddie Jones with England.

EP were beaten 48-20 by the Griffons in a Currie Cup First Division semifinal played in Welkom and ended seventh out of 10 teams in the 2025 SA Cup.

Though EP were unable to lift silverware, there was improvement under Coetzee, who was forced to work with limited resources.

When he was appointed to the job in 2024, Coetzee said he was not a magician and that hard work lay ahead if the Elephants wanted to win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division.

A world-class coaching structure does not always guarantee success, but it does provide the framework needed for long-term success.

It is time for EP to reclaim its place among the SA’s top rugby teams and achieve the success their loyal fans deserve.

The Herald