Courageous Flying Squad officers hobbled by woeful lack of support

OVERSIGHT VIST: DA MP Ian Cameron, along with the party's provincial chair, Yusuf Cassim, and Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal, has visited several policing units in the metro

One. That is how many operational vehicles there are available in Nelson Mandela Bay to the police’s specialised rapid-response unit — the Flying Squad — to respond to priority and serious crimes in progress.

The state of the Flying Squad in the metro was revealed on Monday during an oversight inspection led by parliamentary portfolio committee on police chair Ian Cameron.

The unit has a total of seven vehicles, down from 20. But of the seven, two are allocated to the accident response team.

And of the remaining five, only one is operational — a single-cab bakkie.

Among the vehicles that are out of service are three BMWs.

Cameron visited several policing units in the city, including the anti-gang and K9 units, after DA leaders in the Eastern Cape raised concerns in a letter to suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and submitted formal questions in the Bhisho legislature.

Exacerbating the situation is the fact that the telephone lines at the Flying Squad stopped working three years ago due to cable theft.

The rapid-response unit should be a lifeline for residents in the Bay.

In a city grappling with violent crime and hijackings, the Flying Squad’s swift reaction time can often mean the difference between safety and tragedy.

It is a situation that demands policing that is fast, co-ordinated and visible.

But that is not the case in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Instead, the Flying Squad continues to operate under immense pressure — with limited vehicles and ailing infrastructure that undermine its ability to respond effectively.

The result is citizens who do not have faith in the policing system.

And, in the event of an emergency, there is a chance that Flying Squad members might only be able to respond later — if at all.

The officers attached to this unit are some of the most courageous in the police service.

They deserve more than praise; they deserve proper support.

And a huge part of that support means having efficient and adequate transport to get them to emergencies.

