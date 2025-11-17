Bringing in banking sector can help defeat scourge of extortion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

13 November 2025 - Ex Goodyear workers have been targeted after receiving their payouts from the company. At least one person has been arrested. Pictured here: The Goodyear plant in Kariega. Picture Werner Hills

Losing your job is hard enough without the burden of living in fear that your home may be invaded by criminals seeking undue access to your severance package.

Yet this is what scores of former Goodyear employees have had to endure following the tyre manufacturer’s closure in August.

This kind of extortion is becoming too frequent across SA, with retiring teachers, nurses and other civil servants reporting similar kinds of attack.

We have seen communities, frustrated by the police’s seeming inability to protect them, taking the law into their hands in parts of the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Doing so, however, is not a solution and should never be encouraged.

It is within that context that we congratulate Nelson Mandela Bay district police for working closely with the affected former Goodyear workers and their communities in a bid to protect them from the syndicates and arrest those suspected of having committed the crimes.

We are also heartened by the fact that safety tips are being shared as a pre-emptive measure to minimise the possibility of future attacks.

We also welcome the fact that a suspect is currently in police custody and can only hope that more would follow to break the back of the syndicate.

However, given the fact that the abduction and forcing of individuals to transfer their hard-earned money to other accounts has become a trend nationwide, we think that the police should also work closely with various financial institutions to come up with ways to make such crimes difficult to commit.

Over the years, we have seen close ties between banks and police lead to a huge reduction in bank robberies and ATM card fraud.

As those avenues become less available to gangs, they look for new methods of crime.

These days, it would seem, they believe that targeting individuals who may, for one reason or another, have large sums of money in their accounts, is their safest way to make a quick buck.

With the police, the banking sector and the general public working closely together, this scourge can also be defeated.

The Herald