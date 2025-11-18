Expectation must not weigh Bafana down at Afcon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fans at the friendly international soccer match between Bafana and Zambia in Gqeberha

A by-product of Bafana Bafana’s recent success is that they will feel a weight of expectation on their shoulders when the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) kicks off in Morocco in December.

With their underdog status consigned to the past, there is belief that this team can go all the way and make history under inspirational coach Hugo Broos.

Broos has set the bar high for Bafana, who are a shadow of the team who regularly failed to deliver on the international stage.

Bafana’s upward trajectory continued in Gqeberha when they beat Zambia 3-1 in a friendly at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Broos said a loss to Zambia, ranked 18th in Africa and 87th globally, would have been detrimental to Bafana’s Afcon preparations.

He led SA to a third-place finish in 2023 in Ivory Coast, losing out to Nigeria on penalties in the semifinal before beating DR Congo in the third/fourth-place game.

After earning qualification for Afcon and securing a place at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, Broos says Bafana will enter the African showpiece with a much higher reputation, which will galvanise rival teams.

Bafana are in a tricky Afcon Group B with Angola, Egypt and Zimbabwe, and due to recent form, they will be favourites with the Pharaohs to make it to the knockout stages.

Broos says nobody would be happy if Bafana returned home early after exiting at the group stage in Morocco.

He correctly points out that because of their appearance in the 2023 semifinals, reaching them again would be a minimum requirement for his team.

But he warns it will not be easy reaching the last four because it is a tough and intense tournament.

Bafana’s mentor said a little bit of luck would also be needed along the way if SA were to be successful in achieving their goals.

Bafana’s away performances against teams like Algeria and Nigeria have lifted Bafana to the same level as the continent’s elite nations.

It is vital Broos does not allow expectation to weigh his team down in Morocco.

The Herald