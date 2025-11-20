Weighty issues on G20 agenda do affect all of us

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It is the first time the G20 summit is held on the African continent since such gatherings started in 2008.

The leaders of a majority of the world’s most industrialised nations gather in Johannesburg this weekend for this year’s G20 Summit.

That, on its own, makes the meeting historic and a great opportunity to push the stumbling blocks to Africa’s economic development to the fore of global economic debates.

Since SA assumed the G20 presidency at he end of last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government have actively championed the continent’s cause, putting a spotlight on practices by global financial agencies that make the cost of borrowing much more expensive for African states as opposed to their counterparts elsewhere in the world.

A G20 Africa expert panel has now produced a report, ahead of the summit, calling for an independent review of the International Monetary Fund and urging a rethink of how debt repayments for the continent are calculated.

The panel has also called for new regulations that would govern various rating agencies whose “distorted perceptions of risk” often result in unfair repayment terms for low-income African countries.

At a glance, all of these issues may seem of little concern to most of us not involved with state craft and economic debates.

But at a closer look, the issues expected to dominate the summit this week go to the heart of some of the pressing socioeconomic issues facing us today.

Some of the reforms proposed would help free up resources to be spent on essential needs such as public education and health, rather than servicing debt, by many of the continent’s poorest countries.

If the economic situation improves as a result, especially for our immediate neighbours, SA would not have to carry the heavy burden of a growing population of undocumented migrants and the related problems that comes with that.

But while we fully support the government and the African Union in their drive to force important concessions for the continent from the world’s most powerful economies, we remain convinced that the fate of our economies is largely in our hands as the continent.

Unless we actively encourage trade among each other and depend on our sheer strength as home to 1.4-billion people, instead of negotiating as individual and small countries, we will forever leg behind the rest of the world when it comes to economic development.

