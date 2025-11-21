Support Women for Change as they lead ongoing fight against GBVF

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

STANDSTILL: Women and members of the LGBTQI+ community across SA have been called on to participate in #WomenShutdown on Friday

SA is expected to come to a symbolic standstill on Friday following a call by NPO Women for Change to have Gender-based Violence and Femicide declared a national disaster.

Many around the country are expected to join what the organisation has labeled #WomenShutdown ahead of this weekend’s G20 “because until South Africa stops burying a woman every 2,5 hours, the G20 cannot speak of growth and progress”.

Founded in 2016, Women for Change is driven by its mission to raise awareness, advocate and inspire meaningful change by harnessing the power of social media to expose the GBV crisis — and demand justice.

Now, they are calling on women and members of the LGBTQI+ community to stop all paid and unpaid labour, withdraw from the economy and lie down for 15 minutes at noon to honour the 15 women murdered every day.

By asking women to stop working, not spend and lie down in public spaces, the shutdown aims to show how indispensable women are to our economy, to our homes and to society as whole.

Those showing their support have already been changing their social media profile pictures to purple and are asked to wear black on Friday “to stand in mourning and resistance”.

As you can tell by our purple masthead today, this is an initiative we fully support.

More than that, we encourage men to join as well — not as leaders, but as allies.

After all, these are your mothers, sisters and daughters suffering at the hands of abusers — often men they know, trust or live with.

In the words of Women for Change: “By shutting the country down the day before the G20, we force international and local leaders to confront the truth: South Africa does not have a ‘crime problem’ — it has a war against its women and children, and it has been ignored long enough.”

In the Eastern Cape, demonstrators are joining at Hobie Beach in Gqeberha and Eastern Beach in East London. A full list of public meeting points is available on the Women for Change website.

