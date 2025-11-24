It’s a sad day when even the dead cannot lie undisturbed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

More than a dozen graves were vandalised at the Bethelsdorp Cemetery

The continuing desecration of graves in Nelson Mandela Bay is an indictment on the municipality, and a knife in the heart of already grieving families.

In the most recent act of vandalism, the tombstones of more than a dozen graves at the Bethelsdorp cemetery were severely damaged and the steel plates bearing the names of the deceased stolen.

The soul-destroying discovery was made by an undertaker recently and reduced the shocked families of those buried in the affected graves to tears.

One devastated mother said the pain of the senseless act was unbearable. Her son died in March 2024.

“My child’s murderers are still roaming the streets. And as if that is not enough to deal with, now we must see his grave destroyed.

“For me, it is almost as bad as the day I was told he had been killed.

“I would not wish this agonising pain on any mother.

“These perpetrators really don’t know how much emotional harm they have caused to the families.”

Fortuin Funeral Home owner and SA Funeral Practitioners Association regional secretary Johannes Fortuin said: “If you look at the Bethelsdorp cemetery, there is not even a proper fence surrounding it, so anyone can just walk in and do as they please.”

He said the destruction of the tombstones caused the families intense emotional trauma.

In a praiseworthy move, the funeral home is offering a R5,000 reward to anyone with information that could lead to the successful prosecution of the perpetrators.

We have reported previously on the neglect of our cemeteries in, among other places, Bethelsdorp, Zwide, Papenkuil and Motherwell, with caskets stolen, graves looted, tombstones vandalised and even mourners being robbed at gunpoint.

Yet very little seems to have changed in the months since then.

Security services are non-existent after more than 600 guards were insourced in 2019.

With no-one to stop them entering the cemeteries, vandals have been having a field day and criminals lurk around, waiting to pounce when mourners are at their most vulnerable.

It is a sad day when even the dead cannot lie undisturbed.

The lack of visible improvement at the cemeteries shows a worrying lack of respect for the dead and their families.

When will the municipality treat the matter with the urgency it deserves?

The Herald