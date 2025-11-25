EP rugby poised to unearth its pot of gold

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An elusive pot of gold is finally waiting at the end of the rainbow for cash-strapped EP Rugby after several false dawns when imminent deals have failed to materialise in recent years.

EP Rugby president George Malgas’ announcement that his union is on the verge of signing a major equity deal within the next few weeks is uplifting news for the region.

The cash-strapped union has lagged behind their rivals for several years because they have been unable to afford the salaries top-ranked players demand.

If pen is put to paper and the deal is sealed, a more prosperous era awaits an underperforming union that has been described as a sleeping giant.

Sceptics will claim they have been told of imminent equity deals before, but they have always failed to come to fruition.

The proof, of course, will be in the pudding, and EP cannot afford to let this golden opportunity slip through their fingers.

Talks between EP and a potential partner are said to be at an advanced stage, and Malgas is hopeful of making a deal by the end of November or early December.

Though the name of the partner is being kept under wraps until the deal is sealed, insiders say the potential partner is an organisation with international connections.

A recent decision to change EP’s constitution to allow the union to actively pursue equity partners opened a range of exciting possibilities for the cash-strapped body.

Despite a rich pool of young talent, an underfunded EP side have been languishing in the lower leagues of SA rugby for several seasons.

Clubs were warned that if EP did not make changes to its constitution and acquire an equity partner, it ran the risk of staying out in the cold when it came to playing top-league rugby in the foreseeable future.

In their quest for success, EP have signed 13 new players, and there could be more in the pipeline if an agreement is reached on the equity deal.

A lucrative equity deal will have the power to put EP back where it belongs in SA rugby.

The Herald