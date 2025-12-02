Sizzling festive sporting feast awaits Nelson Mandela Bay fans

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chippa United’s Sirgio Kammies is challenged by Orlando Pirates’ Mbekezeli Mbokazi during the Betway Premiership match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday. Chippa lost 3-0.

Gqeberha will play host to a sumptuous feast of rugby, soccer, cricket and action when a glittering array of world-class sports stars strut their stuff in the Bay during December.

First up is a much-awaited showdown between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday, which is sure to set the tone for a sizzling festive sporting season.

A visit by the Stormers to play crack French side Stade Rochelais in the Investec Champions Cup on December 13 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is another must-watch for rugby fans.

The rugby action will be followed by the start of the Betway SA20 when a capacity crowd is expected to watch the Eastern Cape Sunrisers take on the Pretoria Capitals at St George’s Park on December 29.

The Stormers opted to play in Gqeberha because the World Supercross Championship had been booked to take place at their home ground in Cape Town on the same weekend as the Stade Rochelais showdown.

A 27,000 crowd turned up to watch the Cape side face Toulon at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in 2024, and a bigger crowd is expected for the Stade Rochelais showdown.

On the cricket front, scintillating batsman Tristan Stubbs will lead the charge when the Sunrisers bid to reach an incredible fourth appearance in an SA20 T20 final.

Though the Sunrisers have lost their inspirational captain Aiden Markram to the Durban Super Giants, they will have run-hungry Stubbs in their ranks.

Markram was sold to the Super Giants for R14m, and the Pretoria Capitals paid R16.5m for rising superstar Dewald Brevis. Adding spice to the opening game in St George’s Park will be a much-awaited batting face-off between Stubbs and Brevis.

Though the Sunrisers were unable to pull off an incredible “three-peat” in the 2025 final, they emerged with the honour intact after a brilliant campaign.

It was the first time the Sunrisers had lost a knockout match in the tournament’s history, and it took a powerful Cape Town side to end an incredible winning streak.

The Sunrisers, with their fanatical “Orange Army” fans backing them whenever they play, are once again expected to be a force to be reckoned with.

If the action matches the hype, December will be a month to remember for sports fans.

