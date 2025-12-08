Protecting those who risk all to smash corruption

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There needs to be a swift, no-stone-left-unturned response to what is a critical impediment to restoring at least some faith in the nation’s ability to deal with corruption and criminal infiltration of our justice structures.

The cold-blooded murder of Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe — known as “Witness D” — in front of his family in the driveway of their Brakpan home on Friday night should rightfully conjure deep consternation among every citizen who values this simple premise: Exposing wrongdoing is a duty, not a choice.

Of that, there should be no question.

But any one of us in such circumstances could be forgiven, in the light of this callous killing, for being downright terrified of what may ensue by upholding the rule of law and blowing the whistle if placed in a position to do so. Am I now a defenceless target? Is my family in mortal danger?

Testifying at the Madlanga commission, Van der Merwe — a security company boss — had implicated suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi in the alleged cover-up of a murder scene.

He had been instrumental in efforts to eradicate illegal mining by “zama zamas” on the East Rand. But as a law-abiding citizen who was also a former police officer, he paid for his courageous, proactive approach and willingness to testify at the commission, with his life.

Van der Merwe knew the price, and even admitted to his family that he believed he was living on borrowed time. He nevertheless persisted.

When whistleblowers weigh the odds — no matter how committed they are to the task — and find themselves on the losing side of the scales of justice, corruption and crime win the day.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, acknowledging Van der Merwe’s brave testimony and that of others, has said government will redouble its efforts to protect whistleblowers while top police brass have vowed to track down the perpetrators.

There is an urgency here. Before those who would speak truth to power, choose instead to seal their lips.

Let not the tragic killing of a husband and father of two young children — aged just eight and four — in pursuit of eliminating alleged corruption by those who are supposedly tasked with upholding the integrity of our justice clusters, have been in vain.

The Herald