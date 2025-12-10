Eastern Cape Super 14 rugby tournament losing its shine

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PULLING POWER: Powerful Harlequins loose forward Jerome Manakaza goes on the attack during his team's victory over Gardens in a Grand Challenge Top 12 clash

Though plans are under way for the cross-border Eastern Cape Super 14 club rugby tournament to kick off in February, serious questions continue to swirl about its relevance.

The withdrawal and subsequent banning of top EP teams Gardens, Harlequins and Kruisfontein United after the nonpayment of match fees dating back to 2024 has taken the sting out of the event.

When the tournament was introduced, it was meant to showcase the best club rugby talent in EP and Border.

However, this is no longer the case because EP’s best teams are no longer interested in playing in the tournament.

Instead, they organised money-spinning block friendlies among themselves to prepare for the EPRU Grand Challenge tournament, which kicked off later in the year.

This is not an ideal situation, and it appears there is no middle ground between the clubs and their mother body.

EP Rugby general manager Mzi Mpofo confirmed that EPRU Grand Challenge champions Gardens, beaten finalists Harlequins and previous winners Kruisfontein would not be playing in the 2026 and 2027 tournaments.

He said the clubs’ suspension from the Super 14 rugby competition stood.

The teams were originally barred from playing in the Super 14 after they opted to withdraw from the regional event at the start of the 2025 season over the nonpayment of match fees.

EP Rugby said the seven clubs representing EP in 2026 would be Progress, Park, Star of Hope, Trying Stars, Grahamstown Brumbies, Hankey Villagers and Kwaru (wildcard).

The tournament has been mired in controversy in recent seasons, which has tarnished the image of rugby in the province.

Club rugby teams were left scrambling to cover their own travel and accommodation costs and prize money, while some were drowning in debt, according to an internal investigation.

The tournament is funded to the tune of R1m by the Eastern Cape department of sport, recreation, arts and culture.

What started off as an exciting project to boost club rugby in the province has lost its shine and no longer carries the status it once enjoyed.

The Herald