Municipality must work to ensure our beaches are safe for swimming

POOR CONDITION: A picture of the Brighton Beach walkway taken on November 14

With the festive season and the concomitant flood of holidaymakers to our city almost upon us, the periodic pollution surges recorded at Humewood Beach by ASC Public Health and Food Safety are a huge concern.

Several readings exceeded the threshold required for Blue Flag status.

The tests were conducted over five months, from July to December, at Kings Beach, Humewood, Hobie, St George’s, Brighton and Maitlands.

Kings Beach, Humewood and Hobie Beach currently hold full Blue Flag status, reflecting high standards in environmental management, water quality and safety.

Bluewater Bay and Wells Estate are in the Blue Flag pilot phase.

Brighton Beach, which ASC described as one of the most challenging sites in a three-year monitoring period, with severe and recurring contamination spikes recorded in that time, in recent tests pleasantly surprised by meeting the Blue Flag microbiological criteria.

The beach was closed for 10 months after vandals crippled the Fishwater Flats wastewater treatment works in 2024, causing untreated sewage to flow into the ocean.

Following R10m in repairs, the beach was reopened in November and declared safe by the municipality, which was borne out by the ASC tests in November and December.

The other beaches also recorded safe levels.

The investigation focused on levels of faecal streptococci and E. coli — indicators of contamination that pose health risks to swimmers.

ASC’s Onele Kutu said the data was intended to help authorities strengthen public-health protections.

“This comprehensive assessment provides crucial information about the current state of our coastal waters,” Kutu said.

“The findings will help local authorities implement targeted measures to protect public health and preserve these valuable natural resources.”

ASC’s samples for Humewood in September, November and December showed contamination levels well above Blue Flag limits.

But sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Neville Higgins has dismissed the data, saying it matters where and when the tests were done, and that rain could also affect the readings.

He said the city’s weekly tests would reflect any problems.

ASC’s report, however, suggests the spikes were not caused by rainfall but rather intermittent infrastructure failures — including pump-station malfunctions and faulty sewerage systems.

It is unfortunate that Higgins’ instant response was to throw doubt on the results.

Rather than being dismissive, the municipality should communicate with ASC and work with it to ensure our beaches are safe for swimming and other water activities as thousands flock to the seaside for the holidays.

The Herald