Vulnerable lives at stake as subsidy suddenly ends

DESPERATE TIMES: Social worker Jessica Macmenigall and centre director Dianne Robb outside the Care Haven Psychiatric Centre in Central

The Care Haven Psychiatric Centre is not asking for a handout. It is asking the Eastern Cape government to honour a commitment it has kept for 34 years.

This small nonprofit in central Gqeberha houses 59 people with severe mental illnesses, many of them elderly, frail and abandoned by family and society.

For them, Care Haven is not a facility. It is their home.

The home is on the brink of collapse because the Eastern Cape health department has abruptly stopped paying a long-standing monthly subsidy of R145,000.

The result is predictable. Staff have gone unpaid. The centre has exhausted its reserves. Loans and donations are being used to keep residents fed and cared for.

Repeated attempts by Care Haven’s management to engage with officials since June have gone unanswered.

A formal letter of demand drew no response. Now they are forced to go to court.

This will cost them even more money.

The certificate of urgency and the court papers setting out the home’s plight were filed on December 12.

The Eastern Cape health department, its head of department, the provincial treasury and the MEC for finance, economic development, environmental affairs and tourism have been cited as respondents.

They have not yet filed responding papers.

With the money not coming in, residents of the care home face the prospect of being turned out onto the streets, while the centre’s 31 workers are at risk of losing their jobs.

One staff member, a caregiver supporting 10 dependants, spoke of having to put children to bed without food.

That is the human cost of the department’s indifference.

This case should never have reached the high court. It should have been resolved by officials doing their jobs

Many of the care home’s residents live with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and severe depression.

Their social grants barely cover personal needs, let alone the true cost of specialised, long-term care.

If Care Haven closes, there are few, if any, alternatives in the province.

This is another moral failure of our government.

