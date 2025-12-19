In a season to be jolly, remember also those who are struggling

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The festive season is not is not joyful for everyone.

Tis the season to be jolly goes the opening line of one of the many Christmas carols sung and heard around the world this time of year.

And while for some it will be jolly — think Ke Dezemba in SA — for others this season is filled with sadness, grief, loneliness and anxiety.

Some, instead of preparing for the holidays and the good times that come with it, are now mourning the loss of loved ones.

Already we have seen lives lost in accidents, senseless shootings and other tragic incidents.

In the Eastern Cape, 15 initiates have died since the start of the 2025 summer initiation season, now in its third week.

We have also seen several accidents with multiple fatalities, including a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a car along the T30 towards Mthatha earlier this week.

Six people died in just that one accident.

This time of year can also be a lonely time for those battling with mental illness.

Depression and anxiety do not take a holiday and exposure to the season’s relentless cheer can aggravate their sense of hopelessness for those already battling.

So what can we do?

As a start, let us do what we can to prevent these tragedies — slow down on the roads and ensure our vehicles are roadworthy.

Check in on each other. That call or text might be the difference between life and death for the next person.

Let us ensure that our sons, as they embark on their journey to manhood, do so in the care of legitimate and trusted initiation schools — and that they come back safely, as men. Not as bodies.

To those who are grieving, know this: your sorrow is seen, and your loss matters.

To those struggling this season, for whatever reason: your feelings are valid.

And to those of us fortunate and blessed enough to make it through the coming weeks with all our loved ones: this season it is not only about lights, food and festivities. It is also about empathy and compassion.

