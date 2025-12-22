Clarity and swift resolution needed in MBDA suspension saga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Transparency. It’s a word that pops up so often when it comes to attempting to convey an assurance of clear and open-handed governance that at times it feels as though it is in danger of becoming almost invisible itself.

So, the suspension by the Mandela Bay Development Agency board of its chief executive, Anele Qaba, for alleged misconduct must be followed through with the level of clarity and visible resolution that the word suggests.

History has shown that the quality control roster of workmanship in all facets of oversight of the mechanisms of many sectors of our administration has way too often ticked the “murky” box.

For the MBDA, due processes must run their course for a thorough probe of the allegations against Qaba.

These concern the alleged victimisation of three officials — two of whom no longer work for the agency, while the third is in the midst of a disciplinary process.

The officials have been implicated in charges which, bar the exact details and cast of characters, are depressingly familiar headlines.

These relate to R2.5m in alleged irregular expenditure while another charge concerns the alleged contravention of supply chain regulations. The first allegation resulted in the agency receiving its first-ever qualified audit for the 2023/2024 financial year.

MBDA board chair Khulile Nzo has been quick to make a promise of “ensuring accountability”.

Nzo should be cognisant of the full import of that other sadly overused phrase.

Accountability is, after all, a two-way street.

We only have to look at SA’s track record of holding those responsible for misdemeanors — of whatever degree of seriousness — to account, to see such assurances often come to naught.

Likewise, those who are accused and found to be innocent of any wrongdoing deserve unequivocal vindication.

For all its ups and downs since its inception, to say nothing of praise and criticism in almost equal measure, the MBDA has achieved a great deal of success in fulfilling its mandate.

There are many testaments to its work and even as recently as May this year, when reflecting on the agency’s performance, Qaba was candid when discussing both significant milestones and shortcomings.

His precautionary suspension may have been the MBDA board’s only option, given — as Nzo states — “unsatisfactory information” emerging from the entire process which the board wants to pursue.

But there’s no simple “wisdom of Solomon” fix here towards a fair outcome.

Diligence, scrupulousness and clarity are the most practical tools.

