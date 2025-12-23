Sunrisers primed to blow opposition away in SA20

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A fearsome new opening batting partnership, guaranteed to strike fear into the hearts of opposition bowlers, will be taking guard for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape when they begin their quest for a third Betway SA20 title.

Fans attending the opening match in Gqeberha on December 29 are advised to arrive early in case they miss out on the opening fireworks when the Sunrisers face Pretoria Capitals at St George’s Park.

Sunrisers coach Adrian Birrell says SA’s superstar player Quinton de Kock will open the batting alongside England’s dynamic Jonny Bairstow when the Eastern Cape team bid to reach a fourth consecutive final.

It is not only in the batting department that the Sunrisers, in their instantly recognisable bright orange kit, will be a force to be reckoned with.

On the bowling front they can call on fiery speed merchants Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen who have the ability to decimate batting lineups.

Apart from De Kock and Bairstow, scintillating batsmen Matthew Breetze and Tristan Stubbs will provide additional batting power for the Sunrisers.

Though the Sunrisers lost Aiden Markram to the Durban Super Giants, they will still have plenty of power in their batting arsenal.

Markram was sold to the Super Giants for R14m and the Pretoria Capitals paid R16.5m for rising superstar Dewald Brevis.

Birrell, who has his roots in the Eastern Cape, will have have Gqeberha-born coaches Baakier Abrahams and Russell Domingo among his support staff.

Adding spice to the opening game in St George’s Park will be a much-awaited batting face-off between De Kock and Brevis.

While there have been slim pickings on the national sporting front in soccer (Chippa United) and rugby (EP Elephants), the successful Sunrisers have brought pride to the region.

Though the Sunrisers were unable to pull off an incredible “three-peat” in the 2025 final, they emerged with the honour intact after a brilliant campaign.

It was the first time the Sunrisers had lost a knockout match in the tournament’s history and it took a powerful Cape Town side to end an incredible winning streak.

This well-balanced Sunrisers side, provided they play to their potential, are primed to blow opponents away.

The Herald