Deputy mayor’s ‘gun’ sparks debate on public responsibility

Kwanokuthula Police are investigating a case of pointing a firearm after a video surfaced of the Deputy Mayor of Bitou Municipality, Nokuzola Kolwapi, from the Ikhwezi political Movement, discharging a firearm in Sajini Street during the homecoming of his son from the initiation school on Sunday morning.

Holding public office does not stop during a private celebration. It does not stop for culture, ceremony or family milestones. And it certainly does not stop when cameras are rolling.

Bitou deputy mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi may insist that the object in her hand was a replica toy gun.

But Kwanokuthula police have opened a case of discharging a firearm against Kolwapi.

The incident took place on Sunday in Sajini Street.

On Monday, Kolwapi insisted that a firearm was not present during the video trending online.

However, the deeper issue runs far beyond whether the weapon was real or plastic.

It is about judgment. It is about setting examples. It is about the responsibility that comes with public office in a country scarred by gun violence.

We live with the daily threat of firearms.

It is with this backdrop that any video showing a senior public representative firing a gun into the air, even symbolically or fake, is alarming.

The deputy mayor’s defence leans heavily on culture, gender and symbolism.

She fired the gun in the air during her son’s ulwaluko ceremony.

“The incident was not a threat — it was a declaration. A declaration that our sons must be raised to honour life, not dominate it. A declaration of power, when held by women, can be transformative," she said.

Ulwaluko is indeed a sacred rite of passage, deserving of respect. Women asserting authority within our cultures and politics is also necessary.

However, none of these excuse the basic expectations of responsible conduct from a senior public official.

Claiming the incident was a declaration rather than a threat misses the point entirely.

Even if the gun was a toy, the optics remain reckless. Symbols matter. Images matter.

The question is not only whether it was a real gun. We must ask ourselves: Is such behaviour expected from a deputy mayor?

Celebration and responsibility can coexist. But reckless leadership cannot.

