Bafana must learn lessons from Afcon heartache

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SOCCER SHOWCASE: Relebohile Mofokeng of Bafana Bafana challenges Junior Baptiste Tchamadeu of Cameroon during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations last 16 match in Rabat on Sunday.

Bafana Bafana must waste no time in switching their full focus to making an impact at the upcoming Fifa World Cup finals after Cameroon shot down their hopes of Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) glory on Sunday.

Bafana never hit their straps at Afcon and were unconvincing when they progressed through the group stage to face a formidable Cameroon outfit who ran out 2-1 winners.

In what was always going to be a huge challenge against one of Africa’s best organised teams, Bafana were found wanting on several fronts in Rabat.

After finishing third in the tournament in Ivory Coast in 2024, Bafana made the cardinal error of not taking advantage of three gilt-edged opportunities in the opening 10 minutes.

In a match of tight margins, Bafana paid the price for inaccuracy against a Cameroon side who always threatened on attack.

To their credit, Bafana stayed in the fight until the closing stages, and they were rewarded when substitute attacker Evidence Makgopa found the net with a consolation goal.

It was, however, too little too late from a Bafana side who were made to pay a heavy price for their defensive frailties.

While Bafana were left to rue what might have been, the Indomitable Lions marched into the quarterfinals, where they meet hosts Morocco in Rabat on Friday in what promises to be a blockbuster battle.

There will be much soul-searching in the Bafana camp as they start the process of preparing for the World Cup finals.

South Africa take on co-hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on June 11 in the opening match of the tournament, which attracts global interest.

They then move to the US to take on the winner of the play-offs between European qualifiers Denmark, North Macedonia, Czech Republic and Ireland in the second match on June 18 in Atlanta, Georgia.

They return to Mexico to wrap up their Group A programme with a tricky clash against South Korea in Monterrey, where they will be looking to make it to the knockout stage for the first time.

Going deep in Afcon would have provided a solid dress rehearsal before the challenges at the World Cup.

Hopefully, lessons learnt in Morocco will help Bafana iron out flaws in their game before the global showpiece.

The Herald