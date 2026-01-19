Medicine shortage debacle cannot be allowed to happen again

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Clinics in Nelson Mandela Bay have been experiencing shortages of chronic medication such as insulin for diabetic patients

Imagine living with hypertension — the silent killer — but not being able to access your chronic medication regularly and on time.

Or being a diabetic but not being able to get insulin.

The result: a ticking time bomb as patients become even more vulnerable to strokes and diabetic comas. Even death.

For thousands of people in Nelson Mandela Bay, this is not just an imaginary scenario.

It has become their reality.

The Herald reported last week that public clinics across the metro were facing staff challenges and shortages of critical medical supplies, including insulin.

Eastern Cape health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the main reason for the shortages was payment challenges, which resulted in some providers temporarily closing their accounts with the department and withholding deliveries.

Additional funds had since been made available to address the problem, Manana said, adding that when new challenges were identified, the department would act immediately.

But the assurance will be of little comfort to the affected patients for whom chronic medication is not a convenience or a matter of comfort, but a daily lifeline.

Diabetic Morgan Masimela, of KwaNobuhle, said he had not received all his medication at the Mabandla Clinic from early October to late November.

As a result, he had to be admitted to hospital in December for treatment of an infection in his left kidney.

Patients at the clinic who were fortunate enough to receive insulin were not provided with syringes with which to administer it, Masimela claimed.

Another Bay resident, who asked not to be named, said her sister, who had suffered a stroke, was told her hypertension medication was out of stock.

Yet another patient, a diabetic who also has hypertension, claimed she was sent home with Panamol.

Though it is encouraging to learn that the health department is engaging with suppliers and prioritising the settlement of outstanding invoices, it should never have come to this.

The patients affected by the medication shortages are some of the metro’s most vulnerable residents and they should not be left to bear the consequences of systemic failure.

The officials responsible for the debacle need to get their act together and ensure all clinics have a reliable supply of chronic medication.

Failure to do so would be to knowingly abandon vulnerable patients to avoidable illness, suffering and possibly even death.

The Herald