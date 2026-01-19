PETER HENDRICKSE | All God’s beaches for all God’s people

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Earlier this month, I went swimming on Gqeberha’s beaches — what a wonderful experience.

People young and old, black, brown and white, girls and boys, were all enjoying “God’s beaches”.

My grandchildren had such fun frolicking in the surf.

Forty years ago was another time — a time of immoral and inhumane apartheid laws.

The National Party government was caught in an almost existential struggle, wrestling with the idea that black and white people could share a beach or a cinema without the world coming to an end.

It was 1985, and the then minister of constitutional development was preoccupied with explaining and rationalising why cinemas and beaches could not be declared “open”.

Some are too young to know this period, and others conveniently want to forget it.

Cinemas were segregated.

In Johannesburg, there were about 80 cinemas for whites; meanwhile, Soweto, with a population of about two-million, had only two.

Across South Africa, there were 435 screens, of which 80.5% (350) were reserved for whites.

The government even argued, ridiculously, that black cinema operators would be financially affected and needed to be “protected” from integration.

At the time, there was also a heated debate about the opening of beaches, with the Port Elizabeth city council divided on the issue.

Speaking in parliament on May 22 1988, I stated: “God created this earth, including the sea and the beaches, and as a creation of God, I will make use of God’s beaches.

“I am no longer prepared to let the white man decide which of God’s creations I can enjoy.

“When the beach season arrives at the end of the year, I will go to the beach and I will invite my friends to join me.

“I see absolutely no reason why a whites-only city council in Port Elizabeth should decide where I should go and swim.”

On January 19 1986, a beautiful sunny Sunday morning, my friends and I went swimming at Kings Beach.

The water was lovely, and the few young white bathers did not seem to have a problem with our presence.

On Monday, the EP Herald broke the story, and all hell broke loose.

The government accused me of destroying race relations.

The AWB (Afrikaner Weerstandsbeweging) threatened to patrol the beaches to ensure we did not return.

The mayor aligned the NP with the HNP (Herstigte Nasionale Party) delegation that wanted me charged for breaking the law.

Some of the newspaper headlines included:

* Coloured MP and friends swim at PE’s Kings Beach (EP Herald)

* Hendrickse tree uitdagend op (Oosterlig)

* Bruin LP het wet oortree (Oosterlig)

* Hendrickse’s Kings Beach swim angered many — MPC (EP Herald)

* In The Swim. Hon MP for Addo makes waves — by bathing in ‘white’ waters (Sunday Times)

There was much to-ing and fro-ing.

The managing director of General Motors offered to pay the court expenses of any of its workers should they be prosecuted for swimming on “white” beaches.

Even the Eminent Persons Group of the Commonwealth, who were in the country to engage PW Botha’s government about the future of the nation, visited the beach.

All of this occurred simply because we exercised our right to enjoy the sea.

Forty years ago, Peter Hendrickse, along with some friends, went swimming on Kings Beach in the first beach apartheid protest. The story was captured by several media outlets, including The Herald and published on Monday January 20 1986 (The Herald)

How many can still remember the indignity of being told you cannot do something because of the colour of your skin?

How many parents had to try and explain to their young children why they were not allowed in the water?

Before the implementation of official apartheid, our communities enjoyed the beaches.

As the city developed, people of colour were continuously moved further and further from the city centre.

We were moved from Kings Beach to “Happy Hearts” (where the Marine Hotel is), then to Pollok Beach, where one had to wear “tackies” (sneakers) to walk on the rocky beach.

One year, when the spring tide covered the rocks with sand, the beach was declared “white”, and we had to move to “The Beacon” (where the Nelson Mandela University student village is), then to Cape Recife, and further and further still.

How many recall the abhorrent signs along the way to Schoenmakerskop?

“Indian Beach”, “Malay Beach”, “Chinese Beach”, “Coloured Beach”.

We eventually ended up at the dangerous sea currents of Joorst Park and St George’s Strand, 25km away from Kings Beach.

As a kid, I remember my parents taking us to Hougham Park — where one paid a farmer to use “his” beach.

There were no sites, no toilets — just uneven bush, sand and stone.

Forty years later, the sky has not fallen in.

No-one changed colour from swimming with others — it is just people having fun.

My adult children and my grandchildren just love the beach.

We look forward to swimming whenever the opportunity arises.

Gqeberha has beautiful beaches with water temperatures that don’t chase you away.

I trust that the city council will develop this wonderful coast for both its residents and for attracting tourists.

All God’s beaches for all God’s people. Indeed!

Peter Hendrickse is a former ANC MP who served the party in parliament between 1999 and 2004. During the struggle for liberation, Hendrickse was a member of the Labour Party, which was led by his father, Dr Allan Hendrickse.

The Herald