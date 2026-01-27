Swashbuckling Sunrisers hit it out of the park again

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sunrisers Eastern Cape celebrate winning the Betway SA20 final against Pretoria Capitals at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday

The swashbuckling Sunrisers Eastern Cape cemented their reputation of being SA’s kings of short-format cricket when they beat the Pretoria Capitals in a nerve-jangling Betway SA20 final at Newlands on Sunday.

It was the Sunrisers’ third title in four seasons and the culmination of a rollercoaster ride for the East Cape side, who provided their fans with many memorable moments in reaching their fourth consecutive final.

The mastermind behind the Sunrisers’ success was the calculating cricketing brain of head coach Adrian Birrell, who provided the blueprint for his team’s incredible triumph.

He consistently succeeded in getting the best out of his players in the red-hot cauldron of limited overs cricket, where cool heads are needed in the heat of battle.

When Zwide-born World Cup-winning Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi arrived at Newlands on Sunday wearing a bright orange Sunrisers shirt in a show of support for his hometown boys, it was another morale-boosting moment for the Gqeberha side.

Kolisi knows a thing or two about winning trophies, and his magic rubbed off on the Sunrisers, who showed nerves of steel to lift the trophy.

Not even a magnificent century from rising Pretoria Capitals batting superstar Dewald Brewis could deny the Sunrisers a deserved third title in front of a spellbound crowd in Cape Town.

Brevis’s brilliant solo effort was eventually overshadowed by Sunrisers bowlers Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen and cool-headed batsmen Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs, who held their nerve at the death to get their side over the line.

Gqeberha has been embraced by cricket fever for the past few weeks as the Sunrisers continued to thrill their supporters at St George’s Park with a series of stirring displays with bat and ball.

It was unanimously agreed by visitors from around the world that the flag-waving Sunrisers fans provided the best atmosphere produced in any of SA’s stadiums.

On game day, Gqeberha’s streets were filled with fans wearing distinctive orange shirts as cricket fever took hold.

Take a bow, Sunrisers; you are the undisputed kings of T20 cricket after hitting the ball out of the park once again to keep the orange flag flying high.

The Herald