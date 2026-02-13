Jobs, water and safety should be priorities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the hours leading up to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address last night, anyone hopping through the 24-hour news channels and talk-radio would have heard the same message from the public.

People want jobs, running water and safety from crime.

Every year, during the state of the nation address, the president tables a long list of what he says would be priorities for his administration for the coming year.

Often these priorities are so many that, come year end, no-one remembers what they were and hardly any of them had been attended to.

The reality, as has been repeated many times before, is that where everything is a priority, nothing is.

Hence for SA to make progress in tackling its many problems, it is important to set out what we believe should be attended to as a matter of urgency.

We are not only a country with the highest levels of inequality in the world, but we also rank among the countries whose rate of unemployment is unsustainable.

Our history of racial discrimination may account for much of the inequality gap, but SA’s ability to reduce that gap depends on our ability to create jobs.

Successive governments since the dawn of democracy have promised millions of jobs only to preside over an economy that was shutting down factories and condemning more people to unemployment.

Again, successive administrations have prided themselves on bringing bulk water infrastructure to many communities that could not even dream of having a communal water tap in the bad old days.

Yet, more recently, mismanagement of this essential resource, especially at municipal levels, has left even the most advanced of our cities without water.

Hence the water protests erupting all over the country these days.

As if all of that is not enough, South Africans regardless of race, class or creed live in fear because of criminal gangs roaming around terrorising individuals and communities.

Meanwhile, top police generals are in and out of commissions of inquiry and parliamentary hearings to answer to allegations that they moonlight as servants to criminal cartels.

Their answers are mostly unsatisfactory and leave the public with even less confidence in the state’s ability to protect them.

No wonder then, that when ordinary citizens were asked ahead of the president’s address what they thought the president should focus on, they said jobs, water and the fight against crime.

On Monday and Tuesday, MPs will have a chance to debate the president’s speech and if they do not focus on these three issues, they will have also missed the point.

Hopefully, for our country’s sake, they listened.