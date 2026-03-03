EP Rugby needs to create Orange Army cricket fever

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EP Elephants wing Rodney Damons heads for the Border Bulldogs tryline during a Currie Cup First Division rugby clash in 2025

Story audio is generated using AI

EP Rugby bosses would do well to take a leaf out of the successful playbook of their cricketing neighbours, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, when the Elephants begin their quest for promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division on Friday.

When the Sunrisers swept magnificently to their third Betway SA20 title in January, Gqeberha was engulfed by cricket fever, with capacity crowds flocking to watch their heroes in action.

There was a sea of Orange Army replica jerseys and flags on display whenever matches were played at St George’s Park.

Though EP may not be blessed with the financial resources of their cricketing cousins, a big effort is needed to galvanise support for the Elephants’ home SA Cup matches.

When EP campaigned in the 2025 edition of the SA Cup, sparse crowds attended matches at the 46,000-seater Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Often there were fewer than 500 fans in attendance, and this resulted in a downbeat atmosphere because of the empty seats on display.

In an effort to harness better support, EP have decided to switch their home matches from a Saturday afternoon to 5pm kickoffs on Fridays.

They are hoping fans will find the new time more convenient.

If EP get off to a winning start in their opening match against the Falcons on Friday, it could be the trigger needed to bring missing fans back to the stadium.

With the big carrot of Currie Cup promotion on offer, all EP’s matches will be high-stakes affairs as they bid for the top four finish needed for Premier Division promotion.

EP’s main rivals in the race for a top four spot will be the Cheetahs, Griquas, Pumas, Boland Cavaliers and a new-look SWD Eagles outfit.

It is vital, therefore, that EP make a convincing start on home soil against the Falcons side, who are not rated as a top four contender.

Success breeds success, and a winning run by the men in red and black hoops would go a long way towards getting the turnstiles ticking again at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald