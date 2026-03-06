Nelson Mandela Bay metro’s safety directorate must do its part to fight crime scourge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

That Nelson Mandela Bay’s safety and security directorate has spent just 5% of its capital budget is, quite frankly, laughable.

The disclosure was made as public pressure for the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in the Bay to help combat crime intensified.

In his state of the nation address in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa committed to deploying the army to assist the police in Gauteng and Western Cape crime hot spots.

However, he made no mention of the Eastern Cape, which faces crime challenges similar to those in the other two provinces.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane then joined the call for Ramaphosa to send the army to the province, particularly in Bay’s northern areas.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia later announced that a deployment plan had been finalised and would include the Eastern Cape.

This week, MPs pushed for the military deployment in the Bay to be extended to Kwazakhele, asking why the township, which has been rocked by numerous mass shootings, was left off a plan meant to combat organised crime and gangsterism.

These are reasonable requests, given residents’ growing frustration with spiralling crime in the metro.

But before the city looks to soldiers to restore order, a more pertinent question must be asked closer to home: why is the Bay’s own safety and security directorate failing to spend the money already allocated to it?

The Herald reported this week that, as a result of underspending, the directorate had forfeited R250,000 earmarked for new firearms.

A report by the directorate’s acting executive director, Shadrack Sibiya, showed that the allocated funds had not been used by the end of December because there were sufficient guns in storage after some officers became ineligible to carry them.

The reasons for these officials being ineligible to carry firearms might well be valid, but this is cold comfort to residents who have become hostages to crime in the city.

So while we welcome interventions such as the army stepping in to support the police — even though the deployment needs to be done with the utmost care — we also call on metro officials to do their bit to curb crime in the Bay.

A concerted effort by all law enforcement bodies is required to get to grips with the scourge which, if left unchecked, could result in residents taking the law into their own hands.

