MALAIKA WA AZANIA | Name changes mean little if poverty and squalid living conditions persist

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Government has forced through the necessary changes to replace apartheid place names, like King William’s Town becoming Qonce.

There is a term in geography known as the socio-spatial dialectic, which is used to explain how social relations are not merely contained in space, but that they produce space, and that space in turn shapes future social interactions.

This means that space is not a neutral and passive container, but an active, political and historical product.

In SA, space was constructed by colonialism and apartheid.

Rural areas as we know them emerged from the colonial decision to create “native reserves” where black people would be located so that they were removed from more industrial and agricultural lands.

When the Native Land Act was adopted in 1913, its aim was not only to dispossess black people of their land and relocate them to what would be known as homelands or bantustans, it was also to reshape the economic life of black people.

By allocating 7% (which would later increase to 13%) of land to the black majority, an entire population was effectively economically disenfranchised because the land into which they were concentrated was not economically viable.

This reality, combined with the imposition of poll and hut taxes which were made compulsory, compelled black men to seek work in the white economy — as labourers in the mines, railways, factories and other industries that were owned and controlled by white people.

This not only produced poverty within the black community, but it also fractured the structure of the black family as the migrant labour system separated men from their families and hurled them into single-sex hostels in Gauteng and other industrial parts of the country.

Even townships as we know them today are the result of apartheid spatial planning, and were designed to house a reserve army of labour needed in white industries.

This history has continued to shape South African spatiality as we know it.

For this reason, it is only logical that one of the ways in which historical injustices can be addressed is by reclaiming the land and cultures that were destroyed by centuries of colonialism and apartheid.

The renaming of towns and monuments is one such instrument. When we rename local monuments to reflect their original history, one that is untainted by colonial and apartheid imposition, we are effectively pursuing spatial justice.

That said, it is not surprising that the people of recently renamed Robert Sobukwe Town, previously known as Graaff-Reinet, are protesting the name change.

It would be easy to dismiss their arguments as ignorant and “colonised”, as most commentators have.

This is, in part, because some of those at the forefront of the opposition, such as the right-wing Freedom Front Plus and the liberal Democratic Alliance, are known apartheid apologists who have consistently rejected any attempts at redressing the injustices of the past.

But not all opposition is rooted in this logic.

Thousands of Robert Sobukwe Town residents have rejected the renaming on the grounds of inadequate public participation and, more significantly, the argument that a name change does not address their immediate material conditions.

These two arguments have validity.

While the government must lead the charge of transforming our country, it must do so with the people. One of the most important principles of democracy is public participation.

This is not simply a constitutional requirement; it is at the heart of how you reclaim the dignity of a people who have been marginalised and silenced for centuries by colonial and apartheid regimes.

It is also reasonable that South Africans are tired of seeing resources directed at renaming programmes when their material lives remain unchanged, because while it may be spiritually liberating to live in a town that is stripped of its colonial name, such change means little when conditions in that town are still defined by poverty, inequalities and devastating levels of unemployment.

We must resist the temptation to dismiss people’s opposition to name changes by dismissing them as having “a colonised mentality”.

This is how erasure begins.