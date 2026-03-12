We told you so: power pylon collapses after warning ignored

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This is not the first time pylons have collapsed along the Chelsea–Arlington line in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Another day in Nelson Mandela Bay, another collapsed pylon.

Residents across large parts of the metro woke up powerless on Wednesday morning after yet another pylon along the 132kV Chelsea-Arlington line in Deer Park collapsed overnight.

It is along the very line inspected by The Herald in February where another pylon was described as severely corroded.

At the time, The Herald reported that multiple cross-beams on that pylon had rusted away, leaving jagged holes.

It appeared the pylon was structurally compromised and “edging closer to collapse”.

And now, just five weeks later, another pylon along the line has collapsed.

The collapse of two other major 132kV pylons on the Greenbushes-Bethelsdorp line from Chatty in January left large swathes of the metro without electricity and water for several days.

The municipality said at the time that the collapse that left the city without power for nearly a week was caused by vandalism and high winds, and not by maintenance failures or corrosion.

We predict — based on The Herald’s visit to the line in February — the latest pylon collapse will not be the last unless something is urgently done to evaluate the extent of the problem and measures are put in place to address it.

Yes, the immediate priority must be the restoration of power as soon as possible as failure to do so affects households and business and possibly places lives at risk.

But beyond that, a permanent solution must be found.

Extreme weather has been blamed for pylons collapsing in the past; Gqeberha has a reputation for being the Windy City, so we need to ensure our infrastructure can withstand those conditions.

The pylons that fell should serve as a warning — one that the city ignores at its peril.

The Bay cannot afford to wait for the next collapse before acting.

Livelihoods depend on it. Lives depend on it.

The Herald