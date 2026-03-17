IN MY VIEW | Babalwa Lobishe’s rapid rise to leadership position puzzling

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The Eastern Cape is renowned as the “province of legends” due to its remarkable history of producing exceptional leaders who have made a significant contribution to SA’s development.

A common thread that ties these leaders together is their dedication to upholding the highest ethical and moral standards.

Despite facing immense challenges, they remained true to their values, working tirelessly to build a better future for their country and its people.

Some even laid down their lives for the emancipation of the downtrodden and the amelioration of the black condition.

Their legacies continue to inspire and serve as a testament to the power of integrity, compassion and visionary leadership.

In reality, their leadership traits set a standard by which to evaluate the next generation of leaders.

The pertinent and necessary inquiry is whether leaders such as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor and ANC regional chair Babalwa Lobishe can be mentioned in the same breath as the aforementioned leaders.

The unequivocal response is a resounding no — her actions are completely at odds with the values these moral leaders represented.

Lobishe is embroiled in a scandal surrounding the renting of the transformer to a private company allegedly without compliance with requisite municipal process.

Despite the calls by Azapo and from factions of her party for her to step aside, she is digging in her heels.

Instead of following her conscience to make an ethical decision, she decided to depend on the balance of power dynamics within the ANC.

Lobishe’s response to the allegations seems to fit Thomas Hobbes’ notion of a relentless pursuit of power.

Her arrogance and stubbornness, despite the scandal, suggest a desire to maintain her position and influence.

The behaviour aligns more with Machiavelli’s concept of “virtù” — a leader’s drive to maintain power and achieve goals, sometimes at any cost.

Her explanations for allegedly bypassing proper processes are administratively and politically unsound, raising red flags about the motivations behind such a decision.

The lack of rigour often leads to poor outcomes and erodes trust in institutions.

In situations such as these, it is crucial to prioritise transparency and accountability.

Without sound justification, shortcuts can become the norm, undermining governance and fairness — this highlights a systematic issue or an individual lapse in judgment.

The rapid rise of Lobishe to a leadership position within her party, despite her lack of a track record in addressing problems, is puzzling, particularly in light of her appointment as mayor and a political leader in the metro.

In my view, this decision appears to reinforce the ANC’s notion that local government serves as a haven for ineptitude and a platform for rewarding loyalty to select factions of the party.

On several occasions she demonstrated a lack of awareness about the action of her team.

At a special council meeting, she appeared uninformed that the adjustment budget was not ready for presentation, displaying surprise akin to that of the other councillors in the room.

The perfect storm of political protection and lack of effective opposition has kept Lobishe in her position, despite the controversy and incompetence.

Her role as the ANC’s regional chair has shielded her from robust accountability, while the opposition’s dormancy means there is no strong push to remove her.

This highlights the challenges of addressing governance issues in environments with entrenched power dynamics.

The scenario underscores the need for stronger internal accountability mechanisms within the ANC or more robust opposition politics in the council.

This is an issue that Azapo will champion when elected to discharge this responsibility of providing services to the people.

Under Lobishe’s stewardship, the metro has experienced a continuous regression.

The consistent loss of capital funds allocated for projects over the years has had a direct impact on service delivery.

While this issue predates her tenure, it has intensified under her leadership.

This decline is largely attributed to incompetent leadership and management.

Despite the city’s potential for growth and investment, arrogant and incompetent leaders are a hindrance.

The stats on unemployment and crime are neatly connected to this poor governance.

Incompetent leadership breeds frustration, and without opportunities, issues escalate.

Collectively, these issues impede our development and challenge the foundation established by our heroes.

The general membership of Azapo believes strongly that the metro, as an economic powerhouse for the province, deserves better than its current state under Lobishe’s stewardship.

We owe it to heroes such as Steve Biko, Ngcobo Nguna, Mzwandile Mcoseli, Noluzuko Silwana and many others to put a stop to the metro’s decline into a multitude of problems.