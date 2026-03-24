Time for SA to make its mark in Champions Cup

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Despite the Springboks’ dominance in international rugby, SA’s club teams have been unable to replicate that ascendancy in the Investec Champions Cup.

The Champions Cup is regarded as world rugby’s premier club tournament, and the Stormers, Sharks and Bulls have struggled to make headway in the event.

There is a feeling some South Africans don’t seem as motivated to play for their club sides in Europe as they are when they turn out for the Springboks.

When the final round of Champions Cup pool matches were concluded in January, the Stormers and Bulls were the only SA teams left standing in the last 16.

One of the problems hampering SA’s growth in the tournament has been the lack of squad depth needed to compete simultaneously in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup.

There have been rumblings of discontent among European clubs that SA teams don’t add value to the tournament.

The Stormers and Bulls have a golden opportunity to put SA clubs on the map when they travel to play European opposition in April.

The Stormers face French powerhouses Toulon, and the Bulls are up against Glasgow Warriors.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson has spoken about the challenges facing his team as they bid for glory in world rugby’s elite club competition.

He says building enough depth to field two potent squads is crucial if the Stormers want to achieve their long-term objective of being rated as one of world rugby’s top clubs.

In an effort to keep his frontline players fresh for a final pool game against Leicester, Dobson sent a second-string side to face Harlequins in London.

With their best players at home in SA, the Stormers slumped to an embarrassing 61-10 defeat, which ended a winning spree in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup.

If the Stormers and Bulls are serious about wanting to add value to the Champions Cup, full-strength teams must be sent into battle.

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