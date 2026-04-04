Stop dithering and complete the restoration of Main Library

Arguably one of the most iconic landmarks in Gqeberha, Main Library in Govan Mbeki Avenue remains closed to the public more than a decade after it was first shut for renovations in 2014.
Said to be the only South African library building of its era still in use, the library has been the victim of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s decision to redirect funds to tackle its long-delayed renovation.
But a group of supporters of the historic library is hoping to change that.
On Sunday, the Central Special Rating Area co-organised a protest with the Main Library Friends and handed a petition to municipal petitions officer Mxolisi Mani.
Main Library Friends chair Graham Taylor said the organisation had been making formal submissions to the metro for the past three years, calling for the second phase of renovations to be completed and the library to be reopened.
But what makes this library so special? And why should people care?
Built in 1848, the Victorian Gothic building features stained glass windows, a spiral interior balcony and shelves bulging with books, documents, maps and other literary artefacts.
It is also home to a prized Africana section and a study room which was used by students and researchers before the building was closed.
Situated in Central, the historic heart of the city, the library has for generations been a cornerstone of learning, providing a place to study and resources for thousands of students and residents.
The library building has become increasingly popular in recent months with tourists and locals alike, suggesting its potential for tourism.
Its striking architectural features also make it an ideal photo and film location.
So, delaying renovations — and allowing the library to degrade any further — is not only impeding the efforts of students, but also blocking a potential source of income.
We implore those responsible to act swiftly and ensure that everything possible is done to restore the library to its former glory.
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