Stop dithering and complete the restoration of Main Library

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Main Library in Govan Mbeki Avenue was built in 1848. It has been closed to the public since 2014

Arguably one of the most iconic landmarks in Gqeberha, Main Library in Govan Mbeki Avenue remains closed to the public more than a decade after it was first shut for renovations in 2014.

Said to be the only South African library building of its era still in use, the library has been the victim of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s decision to redir­ect funds to tackle its long-delayed renov­a­tion.

But a group of supporters of the historic library is hoping to change that.

On Sunday, the Cent­ral Spe­cial Rat­ing Area co-organ­ised a protest with the Main Lib­rary Friends and handed a peti­tion to muni­cipal peti­tions officer Mxol­isi Mani.

Main Lib­rary Friends chair Gra­ham Taylor said the organ­isa­tion had been mak­ing formal sub­mis­sions to the metro for the past three years, call­ing for the second phase of renov­a­tions to be com­pleted and the lib­rary to be reopened.

But what makes this library so special? And why should people care?

Built in 1848, the Vic­torian Gothic build­ing fea­tures stained glass win­dows, a spiral interior bal­cony and shelves bul­ging with books, doc­u­ments, maps and other lit­er­ary arte­facts.

It is also home to a prized Afric­ana sec­tion and a study room which was used by stu­dents and research­ers before the build­ing was closed.

Situated in Central, the historic heart of the city, the library has for generations been a cornerstone of learning, providing a place to study and resources for thousands of students and residents.

The library building has become increasingly popular in recent months with tourists and locals alike, suggesting its potential for tourism.

Its striking architectural features also make it an ideal photo and film location.

So, delaying renovations — and allowing the library to degrade any further — is not only impeding the efforts of students, but also blocking a potential source of income.

We implore those responsible to act swiftly and ensure that everything possible is done to restore the library to its former glory.

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