Hitting the headlines through kindness and generosity

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Set against the backdrop of persistent and overwhelming negativity, acts of kindness matter

There’s a lot that goes wrong in SA every day.

From the goings-on at the Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system to the lack of service delivery around us, we have our fair share of daily bad news.

The Herald has had to tell those stories, some harder to digest than others.

And in a country often weighed down by these headlines of crime, corruption and hardship, it is easy to lose sight of a quieter, more powerful force at work — the enduring generosity of ordinary people.

These, too, are stories The Herald has told in recent months — stories the country’s oldest paper would love to tell more of every day for years to come.

This week, The Herald reported how a fifth-year med­ical stu­dent at Nel­son Man­dela Uni­versity (NMU) would be able to resume her studies this year thanks to the gen­er­os­ity of the pub­lic, including an anonymous donor who paid R159,000 of the more than R180,550 she owed.

Duduz­ile Sibanyoni first shared her story in March, describing how in a last-ditch effort to con­tinue her med­ical train­ing, she had launched a pub­lic fun­drais­ing cam­paign to clear her tuition debt.

Fast forward to this week and Sibanyoni has man­aged to raise R18,000 through her Back­a­Buddy cam­paign, along with an addi­tional R3,050 through dir­ect depos­its in addition to the R159,000 anonymous donation.

But there is more.

In February, a generous The Herald reader paid it forward for the region’s furry friends by giving the Uitenhage SPCA R500,000.

The donation was a welcome boost as the organisation scrambled to raise R2.7m to buy a permanent new home.

These recent anonymous donations serve as reminders that, even in difficult times, compassion remains.

Set against the backdrop of persistent and overwhelming negativity, these acts of kindness matter.

It should not go unnoticed so we acknowledge all those who share so willingly, no matter how big or small your contribution.

And we hope it will inspire a movement of kindness and generosity all around us.

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The Herald