IN MY VIEW | Missed tourism opportunities in neglected Cradock Four Memorial Site

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The Cradock Four Memorial is in a shocking state. Picture:

The Cradock Four Memorial Site, situated next to the entrance of the Coega Village, stands neglected.

The village is the property of the Coega Industrial Development Zone.

The memorial site named after the late human rights activists from Nxuba, who were executed next to the shores of St George’s Strand, is in a sorry state as are other memorial and heritage sites in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The St Peter’s precinct in South End is an example of a memorial site that is taken care of.

Cruel, inhuman apartheid regime security police officers killed the four activists mercilessly, with their families left thinking they would return home.

Even today, children together with their mothers, are asking questions that no-one is prepared to answer.

The vandalised visitors' centre at the Cradock Four Memorial (JAMES OATWAY)

As we look back and move forward, we ask ourselves why these stories are not told to younger generations for them to learn and understand the journey we have travelled.

The sport, recreation, arts and culture department has neglected the site which has a potential to attract local and international visitors travelling to the Addo National Elephant Park.

Colchester and Addo Road are entrances to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

A partnership between Wells Estate and Motherwell community members, especially a community tourism and safety forum, could add value if it was supported by the relevant stakeholders.

This could add another tourist attraction in Nelson Mandela Bay.

What makes it difficult to establish such partnerships that can create job opportunities to communities around the site?

Tour guides in our townships are not supported because of lack of structures that are rooted and supported by our local councillors.

Without the support of our councillors and their ward committees, the tourism and hospitality industry will never grow in our poverty-stricken townships.

Mike Pantsi (SUPPLIED)

The heritage section of sport, recreation, arts and culture has a responsibility of creating a conducive environment in our memorial and heritage sites.

Collaborations are the only way forward and community participation is key.

Economic development, tourism and agriculture has a responsibility to ensure that communities are empowered and skilled through partnerships with TVET colleges and universities.

The Cradock Four memorial site has the potential of a twinning programme between Nomzamo township in Nxuba and Wells Estate together with Kamvelihle.

The Cradock Four garden of memory is situated next to the Nomzamo township in Nxuba.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has a responsibility to ensure that these twinning programmes are designed to benefit young people who are unemployed in these areas.

If the tourism industry is able to create jobs, why are opportunities not shared with young tourism graduates who are unemployed?

Let’s join hands and make Nelson Mandela Bay a city of opportunities and a destination of choice.

Life is about people and their stories and tourism is a movement of people.

Let’s tell our own authentic stories that locals and visitors alike are interested in and surely they can enjoy interactive experiences.

Our windy city can blow the minds of our visitors with rich cultural heritage and friendly citizens.

Collectively we can make a difference.

Together we can do it.