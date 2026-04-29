EP rugby bosses must heed Bergh’s words of wisdom 

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EP rugby bosses would do well to sit up and take notice of the words of wisdom offered by Griquas coach Pieter Bergh on how the limping Elephants can turn their fortunes around.

Bergh is better qualified than most to offer an opinion on how a smaller union can thrive and punch above its weight in a challenging financial environment.

Despite Griquas being ranked as one of SA’s less fashionable unions from small town Kimberley, Bergh has masterminded a remarkable run of success for his team.

Bergh says if EP want to achieve the level of success their coaches, supporters and management demand, they must recruit high-quality players to boost their squad.

He made the assessment after a second-half try-scoring blitz powered his team to a 52-9 win over EP at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Griquas mentor pointed out that having good international coaches would not result in automatic on-field success.

Bergh said he could see what former Springbok coaches Allister Coetzee (head coach) and Matt Proudfoot (forwards coach) were trying to achieve at an EP side who had wins over the Border Bulldogs and Leopards under their belt.

Their endeavours, as Bergh pointed out, were being hampered by a lack of quality players.

He said Griquas had directed all their energy and resources at being recognised as the best non-United Rugby Championship side in SA.

That ambition was based on team culture, finances, how the union was run and looking after the players.

Those four key areas are clearly a blueprint for success for any ambitious team whose goal is to rise out of the lower echelons of SA rugby.

After a tough start to the season, Coetzee has acknowledged that big money is needed to transform the Elephants.

There have been many promises from EP rugby officials that the union is on the verge of signing equity deals which would catapult the team into the professional era.

Those promises have never materialised, and the Elephants continue to operate on a semi-professional basis.

If EP don’t bring in investors to fund the acquisition of quality players, the Elephants’ frustrated fan base will continue to dwindle.

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