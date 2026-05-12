SA’s Afcon bid is good news for Gqeberha soccer fans

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When it comes to mounting bids to bring world-class sporting events to SA, there is no lack of ambition or energy on the part of enterprising sports minister Gayton McKenzie.

A decision to head a joint bid to host the 2028 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) alongside Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Mozambique is good news for Gqeberha’s soccer fans.

With Bafana Bafana on an upward curve ahead of the World Cup, interest in the national team’s fortunes continues to grow, and Afcon would be a crowd-puller if it came to SA.

With several world-class stadiums already in place, SA is arguably Africa’s best-equipped nation to ensure a successful tournament.

With the cricket World Cup heading to SA in 2027, Geqberha can look forward to hosting the world’s best cricketers at historic St George’s Park.

An ambitious McKenzie has sights much further than just hosting Afcon and a cricket World Cup.

He wants SA to stage another rugby World Cup, and he has not ruled out the Fifa World Cup returning to SA.

SA last hosted Afcon in 2013, and if a similar hosting model is put in place, the prospects are strong that several matches will be played in Gqeberha.

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium hosted group matches, a quarterfinal and a playoff match for third place in 2013.

McKenzie says SA does not have an appetite to host another Fifa World Cup right now, but he has not totally ruled it out.

Morocco are jointly hosting the 2030 Fifa World Cup with Spain and Portugal, and after that McKenzie said SA may consider mounting a bid.

McKenzie has been involved in talks with SA Rugby about hosting a future World Cup, despite Saru saying it would be too expensive and they don’t want to put the taxpayer and organisation in debt.

But, with McKenzie keen on the idea, rugby fans may still get an opportunity to watch the World Cup-winning Springboks playing on home soil.

McKenzie knows South Africans have an insatiable appetite for sport, and he is certainly doing his best to satisfy their hunger.

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