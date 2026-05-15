Relying on reputable news sources especially important in election year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A "newspaper report" about Port Alfred's name change has been dismissed as a hoax

In recent weeks, several instances of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated “news” about events in the Eastern Cape have gone viral.

From the extreme weather that caused widespread flooding across Nelson Mandela Bay to the controversy surrounding name changes, current events are increasingly becoming fodder for people intent on creating fake news or manipulating true events.

As water levels rose last week, “news” spread of a crocodile that had supposedly been spotted near Kariega’s Willow Dam, presumably — given the timing of the initial social media post — as a result of the heavy rains.

But the post was soon dismissed as an AI fabrication.

Then, an AI-generated newspaper article about the renaming of Port Alfred went viral, sending some people into a flat spin.

A name change for the Sunshine Coast town is on the cards, but the name in the fake article — Elias Mathitipipi Village — is not among the proposed changes.

Only those behind the viral posts will know their true intention — be it to cause uncertainty or just elicit some laughter — but the result has been confusion.

This is just a taste of what is to come in the next few months.

In a year of local government elections, the peddlers of false news will be out in full force, using whatever means they can to manipulate voters as we edge closer to November 4.

We have seen it before: deepfakes, fabricated quotes, manipulated images and AI-generated “news” stories that spread faster than facts, blurring the line between reality and fiction.

A convincing false headline, a doctored video of a political leader, or a fabricated policy announcement — all these tactics will probably be used by those out to sow distrust in candidates, rival parties, or even the democratic process itself.

In the coming months, it will be vital for voters to take digital literacy seriously and arm themselves with the necessary tools to help them to distinguish between credible journalism and digital manipulation.

Be more cautious as you consume information, verify stories before you share them and rely on trusted, reputable news sources.

In this election year, vigilance is not paranoia — it is a civic duty.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald