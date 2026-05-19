Calls for enlarged Currie Cup Premier Division have merit

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Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn says it is time for the flawed SA Cup rugby competition to be scrapped and replaced with a better funded all inclusive 14-team Currie Cup.

Calls for the flawed SA Cup rugby competition to be scrapped in favour of an all-inclusive and more lucrative 14-team Currie Cup Premier Division have considerable merit and should be seriously considered by the game’s decision-makers.

The pleas come hot on the heels of speculation that SA Rugby bosses could be on the verge of pulling their teams out of the Investec Champions Cup.

Many overworked SA players are in action 12 months a year, and this heavy workload is having a negative impact on their well-being.

Talk that SA is set to review its competition structure has added fuel to conjecture that the Currie Cup could be beefed up and the SA Cup scrapped.

Leading the chorus for a radical revamp of how provincial rugby is structured in SA are Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn and Griquas’ respected mentor Pieter Bergh.

Because the SA Cup offers four money-spinning qualifying berths for the Currie Cup, criticism has been levelled at organisers about the lack of technology and absence of TMOs (television match officials) at high-stakes matches.

A concerned Steyn said missed big moments by officials in crucial showdowns could have dire financial consequences for unions if they fail to make the top four.

Bergh correctly points out that if SA Rugby cannot ensure TMOs are in place, it was time to bin the SA Cup and let all 14 unions compete in the Currie Cup Premier Division.

If more money is found to fund an enlarged Currie Cup, some of the new cash would surely trickle down to cash-strapped unions like the EP Elephants and Border Bulldogs, who are unable to boost their squads with quality players.

With teams like the Bulls and Sharks visiting Gqeberha and KuGompo City in an enlarged Currie Cup, interest among the public would soar.

Participation at a higher level would also make EP and the Bulldogs a more attractive proposition for sponsors wanting to get involved in the game.

If pleas for an enlarged and more lucrative Currie Cup fall on deaf ears, the game could stagnate among unions trapped in the lower tiers.

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