LETTER | Beyond exams: building character, protecting futures

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Many pupils stay silent about pressure, abuse, or mental health struggles until it’s too late.

Today, I want to talk about the strategies we use to grow pupils’ minds and shape their behaviour, both inside and outside school, because knowledge alone doesn’t make a person successful.

A pupil can pass exams and still make choices that derail their future.

Our goal is simple: equip pupils with the thinking skills, habits, and values that help them grow mentally, act responsibly, and protect their future.

That includes making smart choices about their health, relationships, and safety.

1. Teach pupils how to think critically about choices:

Mental growth starts when pupils learn to pause, question, and weigh consequences.

We must give them strategies to do this in real life: “If I say yes to this, what happens tomorrow, next month, next year?” “Who benefits, and who gets hurt?”

When we apply this to peer pressure, pupils can see why avoiding drugs, violence, and risky sexual behaviour isn’t about being boring — it’s about protecting their goals.

2. Build habits of self-discipline and self-respect: Good behaviour comes from daily habits.

Self-discipline in finishing homework becomes self-discipline in saying no to substances.

Self-respect in how a pupil carries themselves in class becomes self-respect in their relationships.

We need to be direct: teenage pregnancy, drugs, and violence often start with one small choice made without thinking.

Teaching pupils to set boundaries and stick to them is one of the strongest defenses we can give them.

3. Link learning to real-life consequences and responsibility:

Pupils engage when they see why it matters.

A lesson on biology becomes more powerful when connected to understanding sexually transmitted infections and how they affect health and future plans.

A lesson on decision-making becomes real when tied to the consequences of early parenthood or substance abuse.

When pupils understand the link between choices and outcomes, they take ownership.

Responsibility in school becomes responsibility for their own body, future, and community.

4. Create a culture where speaking up is safe:

Many pupils stay silent about pressure, abuse, or mental health struggles until it’s too late.

We must build strategies where pupils know they can talk to a teacher, counselor, or trusted adult without shame.

A pupil who feels heard is less likely to seek belonging in the wrong places — the places that lead to violence, drugs, and unsafe relationships.

5. Celebrate integrity and long-term vision:

If we only reward marks, we teach pupils that winning now is all that matters.

If we reward effort, honesty, and healthy choices, we teach them that their future is worth protecting.

A pupil who chooses to stay focused on school instead of peer pressure is building a foundation for independence, not missing out on life.

Developing pupil strategies means preparing young people not just for the next test, but for the next 10 years of their lives.

Mental growth gives them the ability to think.

Good behaviour and safe choices give them the freedom to use that ability.

Let’s teach pupils to guard their minds, protect their bodies, and respect their future.

The world needs young people who are sharp in mind, strong in character, and safe in their journey through school and beyond.

Advocate Vuyo Jack, independent thinker and social activist