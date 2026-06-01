Chippa must plan ahead after dodging relegation bullet

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All’s well that ends well is how Chippa United fans will remember their team’s eventful season when they dodged relegation from the Betway Premiership with a memorable last-gasp 1-0 away win over Kaizer Chiefs.

A positive outcome in Chippa’s final game went a long way to making up for the many difficulties the Chilli Boys endured during an eventful season.

With their top-tier status hanging in the balance, there had been many scenarios facing Chippa ahead of the Chiefs’ showdown.

One was the possibility of being sucked into the dreaded dog-eat-dog relegation playoffs.

New coach Brandon Truter and his team, however, rose fearlessly to the challenge to ensure Premiership football will be played in Gqeberha and KuGompo City next season.

Adding an extra layer of drama to the occasion at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban was that the match marked Truter’s first game in charge.

It would not be an understatement to call it a baptism of fire.

Truter, who previously led Upington City, replaced Chippa’s interim coach, Nkosohlanga Dikeni, on the eve of the make-or-break game against Chiefs.

Energised by the win, Truter says there is still much work to be done regarding Chippa’s preparations for next season.

He stressed that with the next campaign kicking off in early August, it was vital that Chippa hit the ground running.

Truter said Chippa had lacked a bit of structure and tactical understanding, but once those faults were corrected, they would be a formidable team.

After a few days in camp, Truter is looking forward to six to eight weeks of preseason work where team principles will be formulated to put Chippa on the winning track.

In the past, Chippa chair Siviwe Mpengesi and his trigger-happy advisers have shot themselves in the foot by hiring and firing coaches at the drop of a hat.

Truter must be given an extended stay so that his structures have time to bed in and bear the desired fruit.

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