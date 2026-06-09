Administrative setbacks behind them, Bafana target success

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Bafana Bafana’s players have hopefully settled in and moved past the embarrassing visa bungle, which delayed their departure to the World Cup, as they aspire to bring success to the nation.

If anything, a regrettable series of events at the start of the biggest adventure of their careers must be used as a motivating tool by coach Hugo Broos.

The lead-up to Bafana’s departure was not what Broos would have wanted for his ambitious team.

What should have been a joyous farewell match on home soil turned into a damp squib when SA were held to a 0-0 draw by a defence-minded Nicaraguan side.

More cold water was thrown on the occasion when fans booed star striker Lyle Foster after he missed a penalty at the Orlando Stadium.

Foster had an opportunity to give Bafana the lead just before halftime, but his shot crashed against the crossbar, leaving the crowd unhappy.

After what transpired during the final days ahead of his team’s departure, Broos must have been relieved when the plane carrying his team finally lifted off at OR Tambo.

It is essential that Bafana shrug off these temporary setbacks as they prepare to take on Mexico in their opening World Cup match on Thursday.

While the situation was awkward, Safa president Danny Jordaan was correct when he said he did not think the visa saga would affect the players’ mindset.

Though the team missed a day of preparations in a high-altitude area in Pachuca, Jordaan said he hoped the disruption would provide extra motivation.

Safa has put urgent measures in place to ensure there are no more headaches for the team at the World Cup.

A three-member organising committee that includes head of delegation David Molwantwa, Safa Buffalo City president Mxolisi Sibam and Vincent Tseka will work with Broos, ensuring there are no administrative blunders during the tournament.

Outspoken sports minister Gayton McKenzie hit the nail on the head when he said the nation was made to look like fools by the visa debacle.

With McKenzie’s remarks ringing in their ears, Safa will be desperate for Bafana Bafana to perform like geniuses on the field.

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