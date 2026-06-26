Bafana Bafana win on global stage inspires future stars

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Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams leads celebrations after they beat South Korea to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

And, for the first time in history, our national team has advanced to the last 32 of the FIFA World Cup, under way in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Having participated in three previous tournaments — including as hosts in 2010 and the 1998 (France) and 2002 (South Korea and Japan) editions — the team has never advanced beyond the group stage.

But that changed on Wednesday night (Thursday morning SA time) when Bafana Bafana beat South Korea 1-0, securing the team a spot in Round of 32.

Our boys had been largely written off internationally and at home after a 2-0 opening match defeat to Mexico in Mexico City on June 11.

They regrouped with a much-improved 1-1 draw against Czechia in Atlanta before their stunning win in Monterrey.

Describing the match after, a proud and excited coach Hugo Broos said the team had played “a very good tactical game and everyone did their job”.

“It was an emotional moment. We came to Mexico and we wanted to survive the group stages. When you start like we did against Mexico, where it was not so good, and you draw with Czechia, you know the last game is a must win.

“We scored the goal when there was still about 20 minutes to play and it became more and more tense until the last whistle. That was a moment of emotions, not only because we won the game, but because we qualified for the second round.”

And while this one victory does not win a World Cup, it matters.

Moments like this not only inspire the next generation of national sports stars, it also reminds South Africans — beyond the tournament and sports fields — to be hopeful amid all the other negativity we face.

By defeating South Korea, Bafana Bafana have earned their place on the world stage and have given South Africans a reason to dream a little bigger.

To Bafana Bafana, know that we are already proud of your history-making achievement and come 9pm Sunday, your supporters will no doubt be glued to their screens when you play hosts Canada.

We wish you every success as you embark on the next round of the World Cup.

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