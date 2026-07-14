Craven Week shows SA’s rugby future is in safe hands

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EP wing Lucritia Magau goes over for a try during his team's match against the SWD Eagles at the U18 Craven Week tournament at Grey High School

SA’s domination of world rugby at senior level looks set to continue after the next generation of Springbok stars impressed at the U18 Craven Week for boys and girls in Gqeberha last week.

The tournament, at Grey High School, provided further proof that SA’s seemingly never-ending conveyer belt of talent will help propel the world champion Springboks to even greater heights in the years ahead.

One of the most difficult tasks at the famous tournament belonged to the selectors who had to name SA Schools teams for boys and girls at the conclusion of the event.

They were certainly spoilt for choice after top-quality action was delivered over six days by the competing unions.

While the announcement of the SA Schools teams for boys is a tradition, the naming of two SA Schools girls’ teams further enhanced the growth of the women’s game.

EP and Border had players selected for the SA boys’ and girls’ teams, and this bodes well for the growth of rugby in the Eastern Cape.

The players selected for the four SA Schools teams remained in Gqeberha at the conclusion of the event on Saturday for two matches featuring the cream of junior rugby at Grey High on Thursday.

Craven Week highlighted the Eastern Cape’s claim that the region remains a hotbed of schoolboy rugby excellence.

After a strong showing against Western Province on the opening day, EP delighted the home crowd at the iconic Kolisi field by beating Boland.

Border, who started with a scintillating win over the Valke in their opening game, also showed they are able to nurture SA’s stars of the future.

The current crop of Border young guns, provided they are not headhunted by rival unions, have the ability to transform the union’s fortunes in the years ahead.

The 2026 edition of Craven Week provided confirmation that the future of Springbok rugby is in safe hands.

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi is sure to have been proud of the exciting talent that graced a field named in his honour.

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