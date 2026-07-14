IN MY VIEW: From SA to China: A journey that changed how I view conservation

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As the aircraft descended into China, I gazed out of the window, filled with a mix of excitement and curiosity.

I had travelled thousands of kilometres from SA to participate in an international seminar on endangered species conservation sponsored by the Chinese government and organised by the National Academy of Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Like many academics, I expected to return home with new research insights and professional connections.

Instead, I came home with something far more valuable: a renewed conviction that the future of our planet depends on how seriously we choose to protect the species with whom we share it.

Too often, we think conservation is simply about saving charismatic animals such as elephants, rhinos, pandas and tigers.

In reality, it is about protecting the ecosystems that provide clean water, food, climate stability and livelihoods.

Ultimately, conservation is about securing a sustainable future for both people and nature.

Throughout the seminar, I engaged with conservation scientists, policymakers, wildlife experts and environmental practitioners from around the world.

Despite our diverse backgrounds, we were united by one undeniable reality: biodiversity is declining at an alarming rate, and no country can address this challenge alone.

What impressed me most was China’s long-term commitment to conservation.

Laura Novienyo Abla Amoah (picture byline) (Supplied)

Biodiversity protection is increasingly integrated into scientific research, education, ecological restoration and national planning.

Rather than treating conservation as an isolated environmental concern, it is recognised as an essential component of sustainable development.

The seminar demonstrated that sustained investment in research, habitat protection, species monitoring and public awareness can produce meaningful conservation outcomes.

Visits to conservation centres and restoration projects revealed how policy is translated into action.

Behind every conservation success are scientists, educators, government institutions, local communities and dedicated field officers working towards a shared goal.

Effective conservation is never the responsibility of one institution alone; it requires collaboration across society.

These experiences inevitably led me to reflect on SA, one of the world’s richest biodiversity hotspots.

From the iconic rhino and elephant to extraordinary marine life and endemic plant species, our natural heritage is globally significant.

Yet it remains under constant pressure from illegal wildlife trafficking, habitat loss, climate change, pollution and increasing development pressures.

These challenges threaten not only wildlife but also the ecosystems that sustain our economy and wellbeing.

Though China’s landscapes differ from our own, many of the conservation questions are remarkably similar.

How do we balance economic development with environmental protection?

How do we ensure that communities living alongside protected areas benefit from conservation?

How do we strengthen environmental governance while creating sustainable livelihoods?

These are complex questions, but they demand urgent attention.

One of the most important lessons I brought home is that conservation cannot succeed through legislation alone.

Strong environmental laws are essential, but they must be supported by capable institutions, scientific research, adequate funding, political commitment and meaningful public participation.

Equally important is recognising local communities as partners rather than obstacles.

Around the world, successful conservation increasingly depends on ensuring that people derive tangible social and economic benefits from protecting biodiversity.

Environmental stewardship flourishes when communities are empowered, included and valued.

As someone working within higher education, I was also reminded of the value of international collaboration.

Academic exchanges such as this seminar provide much more than opportunities for professional development.

They allow countries to learn from one another, challenge existing assumptions and develop innovative solutions to shared global problems.

After all, conservation does not recognise national borders.

Migratory species cross continents, oceans connect countries and climate change affects ecosystems irrespective of political boundaries.

Perhaps the greatest lesson I learned in China was one of hope.

Too often, biodiversity loss is portrayed as an unavoidable consequence of development.

While the challenges facing our planet are undeniably serious, the seminar demonstrated that positive change is possible when governments, researchers, communities and international partners work together with determination and a shared long-term vision.

SA already possesses many of the ingredients necessary for success.

Laura Novienyo Abla Amoah at the Southern Marine Laboratory in China (Supplied)

We have world-class scientists, progressive environmental legislation, dedicated conservation professionals and communities with generations of indigenous ecological knowledge.

What we need is stronger implementation of existing policies, greater investment in conservation research and deeper partnerships between government, academia, civil society and local communities.

My visit to China reaffirmed that protecting endangered species is not simply about saving wildlife.

Healthy ecosystems provide clean water, fertile soils, food security, climate resilience, tourism opportunities and economic prosperity.

Every species that disappears weakens the intricate web of life upon which humanity depends.

As I boarded my flight home, I realised I was bringing back far more than conference notes and photographs.

I carried home new perspectives, valuable friendships, renewed inspiration and an even stronger commitment to environmental stewardship through teaching, research and public engagement.

China reminded me that meaningful conservation is possible when there is vision, commitment and collective action.

The question before us is whether we, as South Africans, are prepared to demonstrate that same determination in protecting the extraordinary natural heritage entrusted to our care.